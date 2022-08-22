At first, we were worried that it was going to be quiet summer for k-dramas on Netflix. And we couldn’t be happier to have been more wrong! August 2022 continues to be yet another busy month for new and returning k-dramas on Netflix. With a brand new action thriller, an incredible-looking crime drama, and the adaptation of a beloved American novel, you won’t want to miss the new k-dramas on Netflix in August 2022.

With the arrival of July, the summer season for k-dramas will be in full swing on Netflix. Here’s your ongoing preview for all of the k-dramas coming to Netflix in July 2022.

N = Netflix Original

New Korean Movies on Netflix in August 2022

Carter (2022) N

Director: Jung Byung Gil

Genre: Action, Thriller | Runtime: 133 Minutes

Cast: Joo Won, Lee Sung Jae, Kim Bo Min

Netflix Release Date: August 5th, 2022

Taking your adrenaline levels to the absolute maximum is the action-packed thriller Carter. Almost a cross between that of The Bourne Identity and The Transporter, expect Carter to be one of the most visually captivating action movies of the year.

Agent Carter wakes up one day in a motel room without any recollection of his identity and follows orders to join an explosive mission.

Seoul Vibe (2022) N

Director: Moon Hyun Sung

Genre: Action, Crime | Runtime: 138 Minutes

Cast: Yoo Ah In, Go Kyung Pyo, Lee Kyu Hyung, Park Ju Hyun, Ong Seong Wu

Netflix Release Date: August 26th, 2022

On an extremely modest budget of only $10 million, Moon Hyun Sung looks to have crafted one of the most exciting crime movies of the summer.

Worldwide excitement is escalating in Seoul in the days leading up to the opening of the 1988 Summer Olympics. The fashion is old school, the music is sentimental and the racing is the best in the world. The drivers of the Sanggye-dong Supreme Team receive an offer they can’t refuse and become mired in a VIP slush fund investigation.

New K-Dramas on Netflix in August 2022

A Model Family (Season 1) N

Seasons: 1 | Episodes: 10

Genre: Crime, Thriller | Runtime: TBA

Cast: Jung Woo, Park Hee Soon, Yoon Jin Seo, Park Ji Yeon, Kim Sung Oh

Netflix Release Date: August 12th, 2022

We’re always excited to see what new k-dramas Netflix has in store for us, and we expect A Model Family will be especially popular with subscribers.

Divorce and bankruptcy hang over the heads of an ordinary family, who are down on their luck and on the brink of financial collapse. But when one of them stumbles across a car loaded with money, it results in the family crossing paths with a powerful drug organization. In order to escape from the dangers brought on by the drug gang, the family must unite together.

New Weekly K-Dramas on Netflix in August 2022

Little Women (Season 1) N

Seasons: 1 | Episodes: 12

Genre: Drama | Runtime: 60 Minutes

Cast: Kim Go Eun, Nam Ji Hyun, Park Ji Hoo, Wi Ha Joon, Uhm Ji Won

Netflix Release Date: August 27th, 2022 | New Episodes: Saturday, Sunday

The Korean adaptation of Little Women will be set in the modern day, over 1800s Korea. There have been many adaptations of Louisa May Alcott’s beloved novel, however, this is the first time the drama has been adapted by a Korean production.

About three sisters with a close bond who grew up in poverty. It is the exciting story of the sisters as they get embroiled in a major incident and face off against the wealthiest family in the nation.

Returning Weekly K-Dramas on Netflix in July 2022

Alchemy of Souls (Season 1) N

Seasons: 1 | Episodes: 16

Genre: Action, Fantasy, Romance | Runtime: 60 Minutes

Cast: Lee Jae Wook, Jung So Min, Hwang Min Hyun, Shin Seung Ho, Yoo Joo Sang

Netflix Finale Date: August 21st, 2022 | New Episodes: Saturday, Sunday

Alchemy of Souls is performing very well around the globe, in particular, the k-drama has featured in the top ten lists of Asian and Middle-Eastern nations. While the series hasn’t made it into the top ten lists for the likes of the US or UK, the series is still very popular for a brand new weekly k-drama, and with many weeks and episodes left, we can’t wait to see how popular it can become.

Jang Wook of the noble Jang family, in the country of Daeho, holds an unpleasant secret about his birth, which all of the people of the country discuss. A known troublemaker, Jang Wook happens to meet Mu Deok, an elite warrior trapped within a physically weak body but becomes his servant, and in secret begins teaching Jang Wook how to fight.

Café Minamdang (Season 1) N

Seasons: 1 | Episodes: 18

Genre: Drama, Mystery | Runtime: 60 Minutes

Cast: Seo In Guk, Oh Yeon Seo, Kwak Shi Yang, Kang Mi Na, Kwon Soo Hyun

Netflix Finale Date: August 23rd, 2022 | New Episodes: Monday, Tuesday

Café Minamdang is performing well in the ratings in South Korea, attracting the attention of millions of viewers. The series has yet to make a significant impact on Netflix, however, there is still plenty of time.

Twenty-seven-year-old lawyer Woo Young Woo graduated at the top of her class at the prestigious Seoul National University for college and law school. Boasting an impressive memory, a wonderfully creative thought process, and a 164 IQ score. However, due to her Aspergers Syndrome, she still finds herself struggling in everyday interactions.

Extraordinary Attorney Woo (Season 1) N

Seasons: 1 | Episodes: 16

Genre: Drama, Law | Runtime: 60 Minutes

Cast: Park Eun Bin, Kang Tae Oh, Kang Ki Young, Jeon Bae Soo, Baek Ji Won

Netflix Finale Date: August 18th, 2022 | New Episodes: Wednesday, Thursday

Extraordinary Attorney Woo has had a meteoric rise in South Korea. From less than 1% in the national ratings for episode 1, to a whopping 9.569% by episode 6, it’s safe to say the series is extremely popular and will continue to perform in the coming weeks.

27-year-old lawyer Woo Young Woo graduated at the top of her class at the prestigious Seoul National University for college and law school. Boasting an impressive memory, a wonderfully creative thought process, and a 164 IQ score. However, due to her Aspergers Syndrome, she still finds herself struggling in everyday interactions.

What k-dramas are you excited to watch on Netflix? Let us know in the comments below!