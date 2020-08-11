Netflix Anime ‘Great Pretender’ Part 1: Coming to Netflix in August 2020

To the behest of many anime fans, Netflix Jail struck again as subscribers wait with anticipation for the release of Great Pretender. It has now been confirmed that part one of Great Pretender will be coming to Netflix in August 2020, and even more, episodes will be on the way in the near future!

Great Pretender is an upcoming internationally licensed Netflix Original Japanese crime-anime series, written by Ryōta Kosawa. The series has been produced by WIT Studio and was broadcast on Japan’s Fuji TV.

Anime fans can be extremely excited about the release of Great Pretender. The series has been wonderfully animated, fantastic character designs, an explosion of color, not to mention a killer score that many heist movies/series would be proud of.

Without a doubt, Great Pretender is one of the best anime to drop on Netflix in 2020.

When is the Great Pretender Netflix release date?

Part one of Great Pretender, and it’s subsequent fourteen episodes, will be available to stream on Netflix on Thursday, August 20th, 2020.

Great Pretender will be available to stream on Netflix globally but has already been broadcast in Japan. Episodes were broadcast from June 2nd to June 16th, 2020.

When small-time con man Makoto crosses paths with gentleman thief Laurent, their heists will turn the globe upside down! Wit Studio’s new original anime series Great Pretender arrives August 20th. pic.twitter.com/3ZaUQfnUnz — NX (@NXOnNetflix) July 21, 2020

The story arcs of Great Pretender have been split into cases, and so far three ‘cases’ have been released thus far, making up for part one:

Episode Case Part 1 Los Angeles Connection 1 2 Los Angeles Connection 2 3 Los Angeles Connection 3 4 Los Angeles Connection 4 5 Los Angeles Connection 5 6 Singapore Sky 1 7 Singapore Sky 2 8 Singapore Sky 3 9 Singapore Sky 4 10 Singapore Sky 5 11 Snow of London 1 12 Snow of London 2 13 Snow of London 3 14 Snow of London 4

What is the plot of Great Pretender?

Professional swindler and the supposed best in Japan, Edamura Masato and his partner in crime Kudo attempted to trick a Frenchmen in Asakusa, only to be swindled in return. Revealing himself to be Laurent Thierry, one of the best world’s best swindlers and leader of the Mafia. Edamura’s fate is now in Laurent Thierry’s hands as the young man engages in the Frenchman’s dirty jobs.

Who are the cast members of Great Pretender?

An English dub cast hasn’t been announced ahead of the Great Pretender international Netflix release, so instead here’s the Japanese Dub cast:

Role Cast Member Where Have I Seen/Heard Them Before? Makoto Edamura Chaiki Kobayashi Darwin’s Game | Gundam Build Divers Re: Rise | Vinland Saga Laurent Thierry Junichi Suwabe Final Fantasy VII: Advent Children | Kamen Rider Ex-Aid | Bleach Abigail Jones Natsumi Fujiwara AI: The Somnium Files | Girls’ Last Tour | Tokyo Ghoul: re Cynthia Moore Mie Sonozaki Street Fighter V | Final Fantasy XII | Fruits Basket Sam Ibrahim Fuminori Komatsu A Silent Voice | JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure | Mobile Suit Gandem 00: Salazar Ryouta Takeuchi Overwatch | Borotu: Naruto the Movie | My Hero Academia Isabelle Mueller Mayumi Sako Spirited Away | In/Spectre | Rich Man, Poor Woman Clark Ibrahim Chikahiro Kobayashi Beastars | The God of High School | Demon Slayer Caio Bisconti Yuuki Inoue Haikyuu!! | number24 | Munou na Nana Luis Mueller Kenji Nomura Akame ga Kill! | Baki | Dragon Ball Super

Is Great Pretender based on a Manga?

The anime is not based on any known manga but has certainly been influenced by the heist genre.

The manga is now available to read, with the first chapter being published in Mag Garden on June 10th, 2020.

When will part two of Great Pretender be coming to Netflix?

So far, three cases, making up for fourteen episodes, have been broadcast in Japan so far, and more are on the way.

A further two cases have been announced, which takes the total episode count to 23. The Japanese broadcast date hasn’t been announced as of yet,

It can be safely assumed that part two of Great Pretender will be arriving on Netflix in 2021.

