Netflix Picks Up ‘Beyond the Boundary’ Women’s T20 World Cup Documentary

A new documentary covering the most recent ICC Women’s T20 cricket season is coming to Netflix on August 14th, 2020 (this Friday) in most Netflix regions around the world.

The documentary labelled Beyond the Boundary: ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Australia 2020, will take you behind the scenes and cover the biggest highlights and events of the most recent tournament that occurred in early 2020 and concluded on March 8th, 2020 with (spoiler alert) Australia taking the world title.

The official synopsis for the documentary is as follows:

“With highlights from the 2020 tourney, this program offers an inside look at the global showcase for women’s cricket — the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup.”

T20 cricket, for those who aren’t aware, is the short-form version of cricket and in most instances, more appealing to a bigger audience given traditional cricket can take place over numerous days requiring a large time commitment.

If you’re looking for a crash course on cricket, Netflix’s Explained series produced by Vox has an excellent episode narrated by Aasif Mandvi that’s available in season 1.

Netflix’s foray into sports has been mostly limited to docuseries thus far. Titles like Last Chance U are shining examples but more recently, we have seen Netflix delve into sports a little further.

F1: Drive to Survive is perhaps the best example thus far with a documentary team covering the biggest stories in each F1 season.

Many have speculated Netflix’ should dive into live sports but Netflix themselves have insisted that they currently have “no plans”.

You can add Beyond the Boundary to your Netflix queue right now by heading to Netflix and clicking the “Remind Me” button.