Are Seasons 1-3 of ‘The Fall’ Back on Netflix?

We’re almost a year on since the removal of all three seasons of The Fall on Netflix US, and fans are asking if it will be returning anytime soon. Sadly, The Fall won’t be returning to Netflix for a significant amount of time. We’ll explain why below, and where you can stream seasons one through three of The Fall on Netflix elsewhere.

The Fall is a British-Irish crime drama series created by Allan Cubitt, and formerly a Netflix Original. The series was one of the first internationally licensed Originals and proved to be extremely popular amongst US audiences.

Taking place in the city of Belfast, Northern Ireland, Metropolitan Police Superintendent Stella Gibson (Gillian Anderson) is sent to the city to assess the progress of a murder investigation. Once it becomes apparent that a serial killer is on the loose, Stella must work with the Belfast police if they are to capture Paul Spector (Jamie Dornan), who is targeting young professional women throughout the Northern Ireland capital.

Are seasons one to three of The Fall back on Netflix US?

To the surprise of many subscribers in 2019, all three seasons of The Fall left Netflix US on October 29th. Naturally, subscribers were confused as to why The Fall left Netflix despite being listed as an Original. This is because the series was licensed exclusively to the streaming, and has since expired.

Sadly, The Fall has yet to return to Netflix US, and it won’t be coming any time soon thanks to its new home on Britbox US.

All three seasons arrived on Britbox US on July 28th, 2020.

For the series to return to Netflix US, The Fall will have to leave Britbox. It’s unclear how many years Britbox holds the license for The Fall, but for of least the foreseeable future the series won’t be available to stream on Netflix US.

Where can I stream The Fall on Netflix?

At the time of writing, The Fall is only available to stream on Netflix in 11 regions:

Country Seasons Episodes Added to Netflix Australia 3 17 14/04/2015 Belgium 3 17 14/04/2015 Netherlands 3 17 13/04/2017 South Korea 3 17 14/09/2017 Turkey 3 17 17/10/2019 United Kingdom 3 17 01/08/2020 Greece 2 11 03/03/2019 India 2 11 02/07/2020 Israel 2 11 18/06/2020 Singapore 2 11 07/01/2016 Thailand 2 11 23/06/2019

Netflix UK only received The Fall for the first time at the beginning of August.

Is The Fall streaming in your region? Would you like to see The Fall return to Netflix US? Let us know in the comments below!