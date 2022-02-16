Netflix Anime ‘Thermae Romae Novae’: What You Need to Know

Finally, after years of waiting, Mari Yamazaki’s Thermae Romae Novae is coming to Netflix in March 2022. Below is everything we know so far about Thermae Romae Novae season 1 on Netflix.

Thermae Romae Novae is an upcoming Japanese Netflix Original comedy anime series based on Mari Yamazaki’s beloved manga Thermae Romae. Mari Yamazaki has worked alongside the team behind the anime series, and the story will serve as a continuation of the story that Yamazaki couldn’t squeeze into the manga.

The anime has been a long time coming, as we’ve known since 2019 that Thermae Romae Novae would be coming to Netflix.

When is the Thermae Romae Novae season 1 Netflix release date?

Thanks to the release of the trailer on the various Netflix YouTube channels, we can now confirm that Thermae Romae Novae will be available to stream on Netflix from Monday, March 28th, 2022.

What is the plot of Thermae Romae Novae?

The synopsis has been sourced from My Anime List:

Lucius Modestus, an ancient Roman architect, finds himself job-hunting due to having trouble coming up with new ideas. As his demeanor and personality become dismal, his friends try taking him to a bathhouse for him to relax. Unable to unwind in the bustling and crowded bath, Lucius dips his head in the water. Down there, he finds a secret tunnel that transports him to a modern-day Japanese bathhouse, providing him the inspiration he needed to make a new creation. Loaded with what seems to be knowledge way ahead of his time, Lucius does his best to try and recreate his findings, usually inferior in quality due to his circumstances. However, the sheer ingenuity may be just enough to gain the attention of the citizens and regain his reputation as an architect.

Who are the cast members of Thermae Romae Novae?

So far the only confirmed cast member of Thermae Romae Novae is Kenjiro Tsuda, the voice of Lucius Modestus.

Kenjiro Tsuda is an extremely popular anime voice actor and has starred in many anime projects such as My Hero Academia, Jujutsu Kaisen, Horimaya, The God of High School, One Punch-Man, and Tokyo Ghoul.

Tsuda will be familiar with Netflix subscribers too as the voice of Tatsu in The Way of the House Husband and Johnny Bolt in Super Crooks. He has also starred in Baki, Kengan Ashura, and 7Seeds.

Are you looking forward to the release of Thermae Romae Novae on Netflix? Let us know in the comments below!