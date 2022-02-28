New Hindi Movies and Shows on Netflix: February 2022

Three new Hindi titles may sound like a lean month, but Netflix packed lots of content into those newly-added titles. Season 1 of the cartoon Taarak Mehta Kka Chhota Chashmah alone is more than 13 hours of viewing. Besides that, a new Original movie and Original series offer serious thrills. Here are all of the new Indian movies and TV series added to Netflix in February 2022.

N = Netflix Original

New Indian Movies on Netflix: February 2022

Looop Lapeta (2022) N

Language: Hindi

Runtime: 131 Minutes

Director: Aakash Bhatia

Cast: Taapsee Pannu, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Shreya Dhanwanthary

Genre: Comedy Thriller | Added to Netflix: February 4

Looop Lapeta — yes, with three O’s in Looop — is an official remake of the 1998 German hit film Run Lola Run. Though it was once intended to release theatrically, Looop Lapeta‘s bold visual style and offbeat characters make it a perfect fit for Netflix’s Indian Originals catalog.

Savi (Taapsee Pannu, Haseen Dillruba) has less than an hour to save her good-for-nothing boyfriend Satya (Tahir Raj Bhasin, Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein), after he loses $5 million of his gangster boss’s money. A former athlete, Savi encounters obstacles as she literally runs all over town — but her bad attitude may be her biggest obstacle of all.

New Indian Series on Netflix: February 2022

Taarak Mehta Kka Chhota Chashmah (2021)

Language: Hindi

Seasons: 1

Episodes: 40

Cast: Rajesh Kava, Bhoomika Jain, Aditya Pednekar

Genre: Kids, Animated |Added to Netflix: February 23

Taarak Mehta Kka Chhota Chashmah is a cartoon spin-off of the sitcom Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, which holds a Guinness World Record as the longest-running daily sitcom with over 3,300 episodes. Like its source material, the animated version humorously chronicles the mundane adventures of the residents of an apartment complex, with episode titles like “Fancy Dress Competition” and “Science Fair Mishap.” Episodes run about 20 minutes in length. A second season debuts on Netflix on March 9.

The Fame Game (2022) N

Language: Hindi

Seasons: 1

Episodes: 8

Cast: Madhuri Dixit, Manav Kaul, Sanjay Kapoor

Genre: Mystery, Drama | Added to Netflix: February 25

Screenwriter Sri Rao and actress Madhuri Dixit have been developing a show based on her life for years, and with good reason. After reaching the heights of Bollywood superstardom, Dixit married an American surgeon who’d never seen any of her films, after which she spent 10 years in Denver, Colorado raising a family. Now she’s back in the limelight with The Fame Game (formerly titled Finding Anamika) — a thriller that is less biographical than some previously-reported iterations of Rao’s collaboration with Dixit. The show still explores the idea that fans can’t really know what goes on in a celebrity’s private life.

India’s most famous actress Anamika Anand (Dixit) lives a charmed existence — or so it seems. When Anamika disappears, the police investigation reveals troubles at home, and suspicion falls on those closest to her. The show’s trailer gives a sense of the plot, but to really understand what makes Madhuri Dixit a superstar, check out the official music video Netflix India released for the song “Dupatta Mera” from The Fame Game.

Which of the newly added Indian movies and series will you be watching? Let us know in the comments below!