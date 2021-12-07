Netflix Anime Movie ‘Bubble’: Coming to Netflix in April 2022

Anime fans on Netflix can look forward to Spring in 2022 thanks to the announcement that Wit Studio’s latest movie Bubble is coming to Netflix Internationally in April. Below we’re keeping track of everything you need to know about Bubble, including the plot, trailers, cast news, and the Netflix release date.

Bubble is an upcoming Netflix Original anime movie directed by Tetsurou Araki, and written by Gen Urobochi. Wit Studio, the same animation studio behind Attack on Titan is producing Bubble, and if the trailer is anything to go by expect a visual spectacle.

Takeshi Obata, the character designer of Death Note, and Bakuman is also designing the characters of Bubble. Netflix is the international distributor of Bubble, but in Japan, Warner Bros. Pictures will distribute.

When is the Bubble Netflix release date?

Thanks to the release of the teaser trailer we can confirm that Bubble will premiere on Netflix on Thursday, April 28th, 2021.

What is the plot of Bubble?

In an alternate world, bubbles raining down upon the world have broken the laws of gravity. For the Japanese, Tokyo has been completely cut off from the outside world, and all that remains are groups of young people competing in parker team battles across the skyline of Tokyo. Hibiki, a reckless but talented ace, accidentally slips from the rooftops, but before plummeting into the gravity-bending sea below he is saved by Uta, a girl with mysterious powers. What bonds the pair together is their ability to hear a sound only audible to them.

Who are the cast members of Bubble?

So far the only cast member with a confirmed role is Jun Shison, who is the voice of Hibiki. Shison is known for his work in the Sentai series Zyuden Sentai Kyoryuger, as Right Suzuki, the Red Ranger. The role of Hibiki will be Shison’s anime debut.

We’re still waiting for the role of Uta to be cast, however, we do know that Mamoru Miyano, Yuuki Kaji, and Tasuku Hatanaka will be joining the cast.

Are you looking forward to the release of Bubble on Netflix? Let us know in the comments below!