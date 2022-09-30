Netflix ‘Avatar: The Last Airbender’: Cast List & Where You’ve Seen Them Before

One of our most anticipated Netflix Original series on the horizon is Avatar: The Last Airbender and it has a huge cast of both new and known talents. Here’s the latest cast list for the upcoming Netflix series.

While we touch on the cast list of Netflix’s upcoming live-action Avatar: The Last Airbender in our big preview for the upcoming show, we wanted to dive deeper into the cast below and walk you through who each of the characters are, who’s playing them and how you can follow them on social media.

Gordon Cormier is playing Aang

Where you’ve seen him before: He’s also voicing Louis in Netflix’s new DreamWorks animated series Team Zenko Go.

Who are they playing?: The central character in the series essentially. Aang is the current Air Nomad following Avatar Roku. He has the ability to bend four elements including air, earth, water, and fire.

Described as a fearless and fun-loving twelve-year-old who just happens to be the Avatar and a reluctant hero.

Where you can follow him: Gordon is on Instagram

Tribe Affiliation: Air

Ian Ousley is Sokka

Where you’ve seen him before: Notably played Robby Corman in Netflix’s 13 Reasons Why and Zeke Breem in the series Physical.

Who are they playing?: Sokka who discovers Aang in the iceberg and sister to Katara.

Where you can follow him: Ian is on Instagram and Twitter

Tribe Affiliation: Water

Kiawentiio is Katara

Where you’ve seen her before: Played Ka’kwet in Netflix and CBS series Anne with an E. Also played Maya Thomas in Rutherford Falls.

Who are they playing?: Younger sister of Sokka and travels with Aang.

Where you can follow him: Kiawentiio is on Instagram

Tribe Affiliation: Water

Dallas Liu is Prince Zuko

Where you’ve seen him before: Played Ruihua in Marvel’s Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings and for Netflix appeared in The Who Was? Show and No Good Nick.

Who are they playing?: A skilled firebender and the Crown Prince of the Fire Nation. He’s an exile and on an obsessive quest to capture the Avatar.

Where you can follow him: Dallas is on Instagram

Tribe Affiliation: Fire

Paul Sun-Hyung Lee as Uncle Iroh

Where you’ve seen him before: Best known for his role in the comedy series on Netflix called Kim’s Convenience. Also seen in Star Wars (The Mandalorian and The Book of Boba Fett).

Who are they playing?: A retired Fire Nation general and former Crown Prince of the nation. Mentor to Zuko.

Where you can follow him: You can find Paul on Twitter and Instagram.

Tribe Affiliation: Fire

Ken Leung as Commander Zhao

Where you’ve seen him before: Known for various roles including 2021’s M. Night Shyamalan movie Old as well as Lost, The Sopranos, and Industry.

Who are they playing?: Leader of the Fire Nation Navy

Where you can follow him: Not on social media.

Tribe Affiliation: Fire

Maria Zhang as Suki

Where you’ve seen her before: First major role outside shorts like Continuum, Dear Mom, and All I Ever Wanted.

Who are they playing?: The intimidating leader of the Kyoshi Warriors, an elite female fighting force dedicated to protecting their community and upholding the ideals of their namesake, Avatar Kyoshi.

Where you can follow: On Instagram

Tribe Affiliation: Earth

Tamlyn Tomita as Yukari

Where you’ve seen her before: Known for The Day After Tomorrow and The Eye. Most recently featured in the last season of Cobra Kai as well as The Karate Kid Part II.

Who are they playing?: Suki’s mother described the fiercely protective mayor of her small village on Kyoshi Island.

Where you can follow her: You can find Tamyln on Instagram and Twitter.

Tribe Affiliation: Earth

Elizabeth Yu as Azula

Where you’ve seen her before: All My Love and a yet to be titled Ray Romano Film where she’ll play Amy

Who are they playing?: Princess of the Fire Nation. Described as a firebending prodigy and relentless perfectionist, she’ll stop at nothing to secure her position as the heir to the throne.

Where you can follow her: Nowhere currently.

Tribe Affiliation: Fire

Daniel Dae Kim as Fire Lord Ozai

Where you’ve seen him before: Hawaii Five-0 and Lost.

Who are they playing?: Second son of Fire Lord Azulon and serves Fire Lord of the Fire Nation.

Where you can follow him: Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook

Tribe Affiliation: Fire

Interesting fact: Dae Kim was involved in the original series voicing General Fong in Avatar and Hiroshi Sato in The Legend of Korra.

Yvonne Chapman as Kyoshi

Where you’ve seen her before: Kung Fu on The CW but also featured on Family Law and Street Legal.

Who are they playing?: Also an Avatar, Kyoshi is a legendary warrior revered for her bravery, fearsome fighting skills, and uncompromising dedication to the cause of justice.

Where you can follow her: Twitter

Tribe Affiliation: Earth

Casey Camp-Horinek as Gran Gran

Where you’ve seen her before: Barking Water, DreamKeeper and Reservation Dogs

Who are they playing?: Katara and Sokka’s grandmother and the compassionate and wise matriarch of the Southern Water Tribe.

Where you can follow her: Nowhere.

Tribe Affiliation: Water

Ruy Iskandar as Lieutenant Jee

Where you’ve seen him before: Gotham and The Blacklist.

Who are they playing?: Senior officer on board Zuko’s ship.

Where you can follow him: Instagram.

Tribe Affiliation: Fire

Kay Siu Lim as Gyatso

Where you’ve seen him before: Anna and the Kingd, Rogue Trader and Cyber Wars.

Who are they playing?: Avatar Aang’s guardian, mentor, and father figure.

Where you can follow him: Nowhere currently.

Tribe Affiliation: Air

C.S. Lee as Avatar Roku

Where you’ve seen him before: Most known for Showtime’s Dexter where he played Vince Masuka. Set to appear in Netflix’s Day Shift.

Who are they playing?: Roku was the Fire Nation-born Avatar immediately succeeding Avatar Kyoshi and preceding Avatar Aang

Where you can follow him: Instagram and Twitter

Tribe Affiliation: Fire

Amber Midthunder as Princess Yue

Where you’ve seen her before: Played Naru in Hulu’s Prey movie. Also featured in Legion and Roswell, New Mexico.

Who are they playing?: Princess Yue, the compassionate spiritual leader of the Northern Water Tribe.

Where you can follow her: Instagram and Twitter

Tribe Affiliation: Water

A Martinez as Master Pakku

Where you’ve seen him before: Cowboy Bebop and Michael Bay’s Ambulance

Who are they playing?: Princess Yue, the compassionate spiritual leader of the Northern Water Tribe.

Where you can follow him: Instagram and Twitter

Tribe Affiliation: Water

Irene Bedard as Yagoda

Where you’ve seen her before: Pocahontas, Ralph Breaks the Internet

Who are they playing?: An empathetic healer who serves as a role model for her tribe’s female waterbenders.

Tribe Affiliation: Water

Joel Oulette as Hahn

Where you’ve seen him before: Jared in the Trickster. He was due to play Oscar in Netflix’s Grendel before the plug was pulled on the project.

Who are they playing?: Princess Yue, the compassionate spiritual leader of the Northern Water Tribe.

Where you can follow him: Instagram

Tribe Affiliation: Water

Nathaniel Arcand as Chief Arnook

Where you’ve seen him before: Pathfinder, American Outlaws, Ginger Snaps Bac: The Beginning.

Who are they playing?: Father to Princess Yue and the respected leader of their tribe.

Where you can follow him: Instagram and Twitter

Tribe Affiliation: Water

Meegwun Fairbrother as Avatar Kuruk

Where you’ve seen him before: Daniel Aerov / Tulok in Helix, Hemlock Grove, and Burden of Truth.

Who are they playing?: Kuruk was the Water Tribe Avatar immediately succeeding Avatar Yangchen and preceding Avatar Kyoshi.

Where you can follow him: Twitter

Tribe Affiliation: Water

Arden Cho as June

Where you’ve seen her before: Recently featured in her headline role in Netflix’s Partner Track. Teen Wolf and Chicago Med.

Who are they playing?: A tough and persistent bounty hunter known for her ruthless efficiency.

Where you can follow her: Facebook, Twitter and Instagram

Tribe Affiliation: Earth

Utkarsh Ambudkar as King Bumi

Where you’ve seen him before: Free Guy, Blindspotting, and Brittany Runs a Marathon.

Who are they playing?: Ancient and mercurial ruler of the Earth Kingdom city of Omashu.

Where you can follow him: Twitter

Tribe Affiliation: Earth

Danny Pudi as The Mechanist

Where you’ve seen him before: Community, Ducktales, Mythic Quest

Who are they playing?: An eccentric inventor and engineer who’s doing his best to raise his son in a war-torn world.

Where you can follow him: Twitter and Instagram

Tribe Affiliation: Earth

Lucian-River Chauhan as Teo

Where you’ve seen him before: Heartland, Encounter, Gabby Duran & The Unsittables

Who are they playing?: The idealistic and high-flying son of The Mechanist, played by Danny Pudi.

Where you can follow him: Instagram

Tribe Affiliation: Earth

James Sie is the Cabbage Merchant

Where you’ve seen him before: Stillwater and featured in the original Avatar: The Last Airbender as the Cabbage Merchant/Oyaji.

Who are they playing?: A long-suffering vegetable vendor in Omashu.

Where you can follow him: Twitter

Tribe Affiliation: Earth

Quote on getting role:

“When duty calls…

Happy to OFFICIALLY announce that I have the honor of reprising my role as the Cabbage Merchant for the Netflix live-action version of #avatarthelastairbender ! So proud to be part of this—it looks amazing. Fans will be very, VERY happy. “

Momona Tamada as Ty Lee

Where you’ve seen her before: Claudia Kishi in Netflix’s The Baby-Sitters Club, Secret Headquarters, and To All The Boys

Who are they playing?: A cheerful and energetic girl who hailed from the Fire Nation.

Where you can follow her: Instagram and Twitter

Tribe Affiliation: Fire

Quote on Getting Role:

“the wildest news!! ❤️‍🔥

it’s official, i’m playing Ty Lee!

i’m so beyond grateful for this opportunity and i’m excited for you all to see atla! my aura has never been pinker ;)”

Thalia Tran as Mai

Where you’ve seen her before: Raya and the Last Dragon as Little Noi, Council of Dads, and Little.

Who are they playing?: An unflappable and deadpan teen who, along with Ty Lee, is one of Princess Azula’s closest allies.

Where you can follow her: Instagram and Twitter

Tribe Affiliation: Fire

Quote on getting role:

“Let’s gooo Fire Nation ❤️‍🔥 this has seriously been such a dream come true! Thank you [Albert Kim]!!! And thank you to the whole ATLA family!!”

Hiro Kanagawa as Fire Lord Sozin

Where you’ve seen him before: Star Trek: Discovery, The Man in the High Castle, and Captain Tanaka in Netflix’s Altered Carbon.

Who are they playing?: The ruthless and ambitious previous ruler of the Fire Nation and grandfather to Fire Lord Ozai.

Where you can follow him: Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook

Tribe Affiliation: Fire

Quote on joining cast:

“Beyond thrilled to be playing this iconic character–will go down as a career highlight–and I can’t wait for you to see me in all my villainous glory!”

François Chau as The Great Sage

Where you’ve seen him before: The Tick, Lost, The Expanse

Who are they playing?: The venerated spiritual leader of the Fire Nation and guardian of Avatar Roku’s shrine.

Where you can follow him: Twitter

Tribe Affiliation: Fire

Ryan Mah as Lt. Dang

Where you’ve seen him before: Red Chef Revival

Who are they playing?: Commander Zhao’s second-in-command.

Tribe Affiliation: Fire

George Takei as Koh (Voice Only)

Where you’ve seen him before: Star Trek, Oni: Thunder God’s Tale

Who are they playing?: An ancient, predatory spirit.

Where you can follow him: Facebook, Instagram and Twitter

Tribe Affiliation: None

Randall Duk Kim as Wan Shi Tong (Voice Only)

Where you’ve seen him before: Dragonball Evolution, The Matrix: Reloaded

Who are they playing?: Appears in the form of a giant owl and is also known as the Spirit of Knowledge.

Tribe Affiliation: None

