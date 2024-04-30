‘Trigger Warning’ Starring Jessica Alba Sets June 2024 Netflix Release

Netflix’s latest action thriller, Trigger Warning, is headlined by actress Jessica Alba and just confirmed to be dropping in June 2023. Filming ended in October 2021 and has been in post-production for a long time. Here’s everything we know about the upcoming action thriller on Netflix.

Netflix’s Trigger Warning will be led by director Mouly Surya, who helmed the well-received Cannes entry Marlina the Murderer in Four Acts, which became Indonesia’s foreign film Oscar submission. The script for Trigger Warning was written by Josh Olson, who was nominated for an Oscar for the 2005 graphic novel adaptation A History of Violence, and John Brancato, whose credits include Terminator Salvation and the 2009 Bruce Willis sci-fi film Surrogates.

Besides being the lead, Jessica Alba will also be an executive producer. Thunder Road’s Basil Iwanyk and Erica Lee are also producing.

The project has been in the making for a long time, with the project first announced in May 2020.

Here’s everything else we know about Netflix’s Trigger Warning:

What’s the plot of Trigger Warning?

Said to be an action thriller, Netflix’s Trigger Warning centers on a traumatized veteran (Jessica Alba) who inherits her grandfather’s bar and faces a moral dilemma after learning the truth behind his untimely death.

Here’s the full synopsis:

“Special Forces commando Parker (Jessica Alba) is on active duty overseas when she gets called back to her hometown with the tragic news that her father has suddenly died. Now the owner of the family bar, Parker reconnects with her former boyfriend-turned-sheriff Jesse (Mark Webber), his hot-tempered brother Elvis (Jake Weary) and their powerful father Senator Swann (Anthony Michael Hall), as she looks to understand what actually happened to her dad. Parker’s search for answers quickly goes south and she soon finds herself at odds with a violent gang running rampant in her hometown. Unsure of who she can truly trust, Parker draws on her commando training and proves herself a force to be reckoned with as she hunts down the truth and attempts to right what has gone wrong in Swann County, with the help of her covert ops partner and hacker Spider (Tone Bell) and connected local dealer Mike (Gabriel Basso).”

Who’s in the cast for Trigger Point?

It has been announced back in 2020 that Jessica Alba would headline Trigger Warning for Netflix in the role of Parker. Alba is most famous for her roles in Fantastic Four, Sin City, and more. Trigger Warning will be Alba’s first collaboration with Netflix, although the actress stars in the excellent cop drama L.A.’s Finest, which has risen in popularity thanks to its inclusion on Netflix since January 2021.

Gabriel Basso plays the role of Mike. Basso previously starred in the 2020 Netflix Original movie Hillbelli Elegy. However, he is now most well known for starring in Netflix’s thriller series The Night Agent as Peter Sutherland.

Anthony Michael Hall plays the role of Ezekiel Swann. One of the most recognizable faces of the 80s, Anthony Michael Hall, starred in multiple teen comedies of the 80s, including Weird Science and The Breakfast Club. Hall has previously starred in the 2017 Netflix movie War Machine.

Mark Webber has been cast in the role of Jesse Swan. Webber is known for his role as Stephen Stills in Scott Pilgrim vs. the World.

The rest of the cast is listed in the order of IMDb’s STARmeter;

Jake Weary (It Follows) as Elvis Swann

Tone Bell (The Flash) as Spider

Kaiwi Lyman (Den of Thieves) as Ghost

Hari Dhillon (Entrapment) as Mohamed

Nadiv Molcho (Transatlantic) as Beck

Jerry G. Angelo (Obscure) as Lt. Adam Hodge

Alejandro De Hoyos (The Man from Toronto) as Harry

David DeLao (Better Call Saul) as Luis Torres

Monica Sanchez (Whisky Tango Foxtrot) as Linda

Stephanie Jones (Desperate Housewives) as Georgia

Rob Estrada (Corazon de Cerca) as Roberto

Ben Vasquez (The Cleaning Lady) as Nick

Tomas Santos (Debuting in Trigger Warning) as Captain Mayberry

Matthew Blood-Smyth (The Cleaning Lady) as Deputy

James Cady (In a Valley of Violence) as Frank

Travis Siemon (Dark Winds) as Army Soldier

Peter Monro (Mickey) as Year of the Bookmaker

Where and when did Trigger Warning film for Netflix?

Trigger Warning began filming in Sante Fe, New Mexico on the 1st of September, 2021. Which then lasted several weeks before coming to an end on October 27th, 2021.

According to Deadline, Alba will be flying to and from New Mexico twice a week to juggle her duties running her business, Honest Co.

The movie did go back into production for some additional photography/reshoots in late 2022, with Mouly Surya capturing all the key moments in an Instagram memory reel called “TRIGGER part 2.” It looks like the wrap date for that additional shoot concluded on October 30th, 2022.

When will Trigger Warning be on Netflix?

Officially, Netflix included the title within their 2024 lineup during the Next on Netflix movie reveals in February 2024. Within that lineup, they confirmed the title is bound for release in Summer 2024.

We now know the movie is confirmed for a June 21st, 2024 release date.

For more on what’s coming up in June 2024, check out our guide to the Netflix Originals on the way. Other movies lined up for June 2024 include Under Paris (June 5th), Ultraman: Rising (June 14th), and A Family Affair (June 28th).

