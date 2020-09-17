Netflix Comedy ‘Sneakerheads’ Season 1 is Coming in September 2020

Another drop of comedy is coming your way this September, and it stars the hilarious Andrew Bachelor and the extremely talented Allen Maldonado. We have everything you need to know about the upcoming comedy series Sneakerheads, including the plot, cast, trailer, and Netflix release date.

Sneakerheads is an upcoming Netflix Original comedy series created by Jay Longino. Directing all the episodes is Dave Meyer, who also served as an executive producer on the series alongside Longino, and amongst several others.

When is the Netflix release date for Sneakerheads season one?

Netflix didn’t even need to release the news on their own social media accounts. Plenty of Sneaker enthusiasts were happy to spread the news that Sneakerheads is coming to Netflix on Friday, September 25th, 2020.

.@netflix’s “Sneakerheads” is coming on 9/25 👀 Hit the link below for an exclusive look at the full trailer. WATCH: https://t.co/DtLCiXoONy pic.twitter.com/S7k7XEImm8 — Complex Sneakers (@ComplexSneakers) September 10, 2020

What is the plot of Sneakerheads?

Former sneakerhead Devin used to be one of the best in the game. Now a stay-at-home father, Devin gets into serious financial trouble when his old best friend Bobby convinces him to go along with a crazy scheme. To make their money back Devin and Bobby go on the hunt for the rarest, and most elusive sneakers of all.

Who are the cast members of Sneakerheads?

The following cast members are the stars of Sneakerheads:

Role Cast Member Where Have I Seen/Heard Them Before? Devin Allen Maldonado The Last O.G. | Straight Outta Compton | Black-ish Bobby Andrew Bachelor When We First Met | The Babysitter | To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before Nori Jearnest Corchado Little America | Cucuy: The Boogeyman | The Blacklist Stuey Matthew Josten Meet the Robinsons | Rodney | Chicken Little Christine Yaani King Mondschein The Prince & Me | In the Cut | Mad Men Cole Justin Lee Arrested Development | Tales of Titans | Behind Your Eyes Gia Aja Evans The Dark Knight Rises | Justified | Star Runners Montana Aitana Rinab Perez Never Have I Ever | To Tell the Truth | Ballers

Andrew Bachelor has already featured in multiple Netflix Originals. So far, Bachelor has starred in both The Babysitter movies, When We First Met, Game Over Man, To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before, and Rim of the world. Just to name a few.

What is the episode count for Sneakerheads season one?

It’s been confirmed that Sneakerheads will have a total of six episodes.

What is a Sneakerhead?

To put it simply, a sneakerhead is an individual who collects sneakers as a hobby. Usually related to sports, many sneakerheads collect footwear related to Basketball and Skateboarding.

The credit for the rise in sneaker collecting has a lot to do with Michael Jordan and the release of his Air Jordan’s with Nike in the 1980s. Jordan’s are some of the most coveted threads around, but sneakerheads are usually experts at telling the difference between real sneakers and knock-offs.

The rarity of sneakers can range from several hundred dollars to several thousand, depending on their rarity. A compiled list of the most expensive sneakers ever sold ranging from tens of thousands, into the hundreds of thousands, and naturally, many of the sneakers featured are Jordan’s.

Are you looking forward to watching Sneakerheads on Netflix? Let us know in the comments below!