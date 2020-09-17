‘Batman: The Killing Joke’ is Coming to Netflix in October 2020

Batman fans will want to keep their Netflix subscriptions a little longer as the 2016 hit animated release Batman: The Killing Joke will be hitting Netflix in the United States in October 2020.

Batman: The Killing Joke picks up with Joker escaping Gotham asylum but rather than running into the sunset, he hatches a plan to prove a point by attacking the Gordon family meanwhile himself falling further and further into madness.

The movie directed by Sam Liu (who has worked on most animated Batman projects including The Batman between 2004 and 2008 and Beware The Batman) received generally positive reviews when it released four years ago. As of the time of publishing the IMDb score for the movie sits at 6.4/10.

The cast includes Kevin Conroy as Batman, Mark Hamill as Joker, Tara Strong as Batgirl and Barbara Gordon with other voice artists including Ray Wise, John DiMaggio, Robin Atkins Downes, and Brian George.

The full movie hits Netflix US as part of the October 2020 releases list and will arrive on October 15th, 2020.

Other Netflix regions aren’t currently expected to get The Killing Joke but we’ll keep you updated should we learn otherwise.

Why isn’t Batman: The Killing Joke on HBO Max?

Batman as a whole is rather fragmented when it comes to streaming. Most of the titles have featured on HBO Max but many titles (including The Killing Joke) continue to be licensed out as part of pre-existing contracts.

Eventually, we suspect it will land on HBO Max but Warner Brothers continue to license out content to other providers, unlike Disney who took the approach of buying back or ending all of its contracts with streamers such as Netflix in favor of its own platform.

Are you looking forward to Batman: The Killing Joke hitting Netflix in October? Let us know in the comments.