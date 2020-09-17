‘Ratched’ Season 1: What Time Is It On Netflix & Everything We Know So Far

Netflix is reviving a classic character and Ryan Murphy will be reuniting with Sarah Paulson outside of American Horror Story. Here’s everything we know about season one of Ratched that’s due out on Netflix globally in September 2020.

The series comes to Netflix with the involvement of Ryan Murphy who has an overall output deal with Netflix. The prolific producer is behind some of the biggest hits on Netflix.

It was picked up by Netflix back in September 2017 after a heavy bidding war over the title with Hulu and Apple also reportedly wanting the show although it’s not technically part of Murphy’s expansive output deal.

When will Ratched be on Netflix?

Ryan Murphy in an interview that season one of Ratched would be releasing on Netflix in September 2020 and that was confirmed by the official unveil by Netflix. Season one is set to premiere on Netflix globally on September 18th, 2020.

What time will Ratched be on Netflix?

As many subscribers will be well aware by now, Netflix Originals arrive at different times around the world. All new releases are dictated by Pacific Standard Time. This means if you live on the West Coast of America, you’ll receive Ratched at midnight tonight, as for subscribers in New Zealand, they’ll be waiting until the evening to stream the series.

Time Zone Time available to stream Pacific Standard Time 12:00 AM (GMT-8) Mountain Standard Time 1:00 AM (GMT-7) Central Standard Time 2:00 AM (GMT-6) Eastern Standard Time 3:00 AM (GMT-5) British Daylight Savings Time 08:00 AM (GMT) Central European Time 09:00 AM (GMT+1) Eastern European Time 10:00 AM (GMT+2) India Standard Time 12:30 PM (GMT+4:30) Japan Standard Time 16:00 PM (GMT+8) Australian Eastern Time 18:00 PM (GMT+10) New Zealand Day Light Time 19:00 PM (GMT+11)

What’s Ratched on Netflix about?

The series primarily focuses on the character of Nurse Ratchet. She’s a character from the classic 1962 novel named One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest and the movie that followed thirteen years later in 1975. With that said, the character has also popped up in ABC’s Once Upon A Time.

The series is set to be an origin story of sorts taking us back to before Nurse Ratched had evolved to the monster by exploiting people in the mental health care system.

Sadly, as of the time of republishing, the movie isn’t available on Netflix anywhere in the world.

What production company is behind Ratched?

Fox 21 Television Studios is behind the series which may come as a surprise given its owned by Disney now. However, the production company is set up to be an arms dealer for a wide range of networks. For Netflix alone, it’s working on Ratched and The Politician.

The studio is also currently developing projects for multiple other streaming providers. It’s producing Hitman for Hulu, Nevelot for Apple TV+, Tales from the Loop for Amazon Prime as well as titles for Quibi, Showtime and USA Network.

Evan Romansky is the main writer behind the show but as we mentioned above, Ryan Murphy and Ian Brennan are also involved. Among the directors for the series include Nelson Cragg, Jennifer Lynch, and Ryan Murphy.

Who’s starring in Ratched on Netflix?

Sarah Paulson is going to be leading the show by playing Nurse Mildred Ratched. Sarah is mostly known for her other roles on Murphy titles such as her recent role in American Horror Story season eight. It’s also worth noting she appeared in the wildly successful Netflix movie from 2018, Bird Box.

Among the other members of the cast include Jon Jon Briones, Finn Wittrock, Charlie Carver, Judy Davis, and Harriet Harris.

In May 2020, we learned that Sophie Okonedo had been cast in season one. Okonedo previously starred in After Earth.

In early June, we learned 13 Reasons Why star Brandon Flynn would also feature in the upcoming series.

Where is Ratched season one in production?

The series should be coming to a close on its filming. Filming reportedly began on the series in late January/early February 2019. We got the first glimpse of Sarah Paulson in her full character set up soon after the series began filming.

Filming reportedly took place in California. Specifically, the series looks like its being filmed in part on Cannery Row, Monterey.

Further recording took place in June 2019 in Point Mogu which is also in California. The set-up here looks to recreate a beachside hospital from WWII. Further filming has also taken place in Lucia Lodge in Big Sur.

As of July 2019, it looks like filming came to an end with a few final reshoots taking place. Thanks to an Instagram post from someone working on the project it looks like filming finished on July 5th, 2019.

On July 29th, 2020, the lid was officially lifted with a slew of new promotional images revealed by VanityFair.

In the reveal, Murphy revealed what we can expect from the series and the character played by Sarah Paulson:

“I feel like Nurse Ratched is sort of a shorthand for barbarism. She became almost like a catchphrase for any sort of institutional abuse of power. What was interesting was trying to create an emotional character from a reputation that’s very cold…trying to figure out every little detail about her childhood, her relationships, her sexuality. Because when people think of Ratched, they think of her as shutoff and cruel and uncaring.”

Ratched Episode Names & Episode Count

Season one of Ratched will have eight episodes in total and we know the names of all the episodes too.

Episode Number Episode Name Episode 1 Pilot Episode 2 Ice Pick Episode 3 The Dance Episode 4 Angel of Mercy Episode 5 Angel of Mercy, Part II Episode 6 Mildred and Edmund Episode 7 The Bucklet List Episode 8 Got No Strings

Will there be a second season of Ratched?

Yes, Ratched is getting a second season on Netflix.

When the series was first announced it came with a second season order. The series was being auctioned to multiple networks with an intense bidding war between Hulu, Apple, and the eventual victor, Netflix.

Murphy has gone on record by saying there could be up to four seasons for the show. The plans for the show would be that Nurse Ratched “would face off against a different male adversary each season; with the fourth and final season blending One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest into the narrative.”

Are you looking forward to watching Ratched season one on Netflix? Let us know in the comments.