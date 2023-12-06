‘One Day’ Netflix Drama Series: February 2024 Release and What We Know So Far

Netflix is set to soon release a series adaptation of David Nicholls’ novel One Day, which was previously adapted as a film in 2011 starring Anne Hathaway. Filming took place throughout 2022 and will star This Is Going to Hurt breakout star Amika Mob. We’re keeping track of everything you need to know about One Day on Netflix below.

The writing team is led by BAFTA-winning Nicole Taylor (Wild Rose, Three Girls), working with Anna Jordan (Killing Eve, Succession), Vinay Patel (Doctor Who) and Bijan Sheibani (Morning Song).

One Day is a Drama Republic production with Universal International Studios and Focus Features. Drama Republic worked with Netflix previously on The Irregulars which was canceled after a single season.

Nige Watson serves as producer on the series. Roanna Benn, Jude Liknaitzky, David Nicholls, and Nicole Taylor serve as executive producers.

What’s the Netflix release date for One Day?

Netflix has finally confirmed that One Day is being released worldwide on the streaming service on February 8th, 2024.

What’s the plot of One Day?

Based on David Nicholls’ 2009 novel of the same name, the One Day series follows Emma Morley and Dexter Mayhew catching up the same day each year after they first meet at university in 1988 and watching how they grow and change, move together and apart, experience joy and heartbreak.

Here’s a more detailed synopsis of the story:

It’s 1988 and Dexter Mayhew and Emma Morley have only just met. They both know that the next day, after college graduation, they must go their separate ways. But after only one day together, they cannot stop thinking about one another. As the years go by, Dex and Em begin to lead separate lives—lives very different from the people they once dreamed they’d become. And yet, unable to let go of that special something that grabbed onto them that first night, an extraordinary relationship develops between the two. Over 20 years, snapshots of that relationship are revealed on the same day—July 15th—of each year. Dex and Em face squabbles and fights, hopes and missed opportunities, laughter and tears. And as the true meaning of this one crucial day is revealed, they must come to grips with the nature of love and life itself.

The book has already been adapted into a feature film in 2011 starring Anne Hathaway. It was released by Universal Pictures and scored $59 million at the box office on a budget of just $15 million.

Whether the new Netflix series will borrow ideas seen in the film remains to be seen. Here’s the trailer for the movie which is on December 27th, 2021 is streaming on 12 Netflix countries including Netflix Canada.

Who is cast in One Day?

Taking on the role of Emma Morley is Ambika Mod, who was most recently seen in the British drama series This Is Going to Hurt as Shruti, which was credited as her breakout role.

Speaking to RadioTimes.com, Mod told them she was optimistic about the series, saying, “I think the way that our writers are going about it is really beautiful, and hopefully, people will just be able to see more of the book in the series.”

Another newcomer, Leo Woodall, has been cast as Dexter Mayhew. Woodall has already made his Netflix debut in the 2021 crime drama Cherry. The actor also starred in the HBO Original comedy series The White Lotus.

Eleanor Tomlinson has been cast as Sylvie. Tomlinson had previously starred in a Netflix film when she starred as Hayley in the wedding comedy Love Wedding Repeat. However, she is most well known for her leading role as Demelza Poldark in the popular British period drama Poldark.

Additional cast members for the series include:

Joely Richardson (Nip/Tuck) as Helen

(Nip/Tuck) as Helen Ella-Rae Smith (Sweetheart) as Naomi

(Sweetheart) as Naomi John Macmillan (The Great, The Cleaner) as Aaron

(The Great, The Cleaner) as Aaron Essie Davis (The Badadook, Guillermo del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities) as Alison

(The Badadook, Guillermo del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities) as Alison Mark Rowley (The Last Kingdom) as Mr. Godalming

(The Last Kingdom) as Mr. Godalming Freya Parker (Jurassic World Dominion) as Tracey

(Jurassic World Dominion) as Tracey Meghan Treadway (Infinite) as Kate

(Infinite) as Kate Anthony Calf (The Madness of King George) as Sid

(The Madness of King George) as Sid Hanna van Vliet (Anne+, Quicksand) as Lotte

(Anne+, Quicksand) as Lotte Remy Beasley (Nightsleeper) as Suzanne

(Nightsleeper) as Suzanne Billie Gadsdon (Cruella) as Jasmine

(Cruella) as Jasmine Toby Stevens (Chasing Fortune) as Lionel

What’s the production status of One Day?

Filming on the series began on July 4th, 2022, in the United Kingdom, with production first kicking off in London before moving to Edinburgh, Scotland midway through the month.

According to EdinburghLive, they filmed throughout the city, including locations such as:

Chambers Street

Infirmary Street

South Bridge

Nicolson Street

Drummond Street

South College Street, and

West College Street

In late July, EdinburghLive reported that filming had moved to Edinburgh University, where it would be filming a “grad ball”.

The last reports of filming in person came in January 2023 with LondonWorld stating that filming crews for the series were spotted in Islington (London) and “the former cafe Maison Bleue, near Highbury Fields.”

Among the directs in season 1 include:

Molly Manners (In My Skin, Lazy Susan)

(In My Skin, Lazy Susan) Luke Snellin (Let It Snow, Feel Good, Wanderlust)

(Let It Snow, Feel Good, Wanderlust) Kate Hewitt (Life) will direct episodes 4, 5 & 6

(Life) will direct episodes 4, 5 & 6 John Hardwick (Brassic, Delicious) will direct episodes 7, 8 & 9

It’s also been stated that filming for several scenes took place in Paris, France.

How many episodes will be in One Day?

We’ve been told that season 1 of One Day will consist of at least 14 episodes, but it was initially written to be 15 one-hour-long episodes.

