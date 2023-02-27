Netflix Eyes ‘Mother of the Bride’ Movie Starring Brooke Shields and Miranda Cosgrove

Netflix is currently eying a new romantic comedy called Mother of the Bride starring Benjamin Bratt, Brooke Shields, and Miranda Cosgrove. Here’s everything we’ve heard so far.

Mark Waters is on board to serve as the director of the movie. He’s previously worked with Netflix on the 2021 rom-com, He’s All That but also directed Vampire Academy (2014) and The Spiderwick Chronicles (2008).

Writing the rom-com is Robin Bernheim Burger who wrote on all three of Netflix’s The Princess Switch movies and worked on A Christmas Prince: The Royal Wedding.

The movie is about a young woman named Emma who is getting married to the love of her life at a wedding taking place at a resort in Phuket, Thailand. Emma learns while there that her mother, Lana, had her heart broken in college by her soon-to-be husband RJ’s father. This news puts a whole new light on what’s supposed to be their big day.

Who’s cast in Mother of the Bride?

So far, we’ve heard of three names attached to the project.

Benjamin Bratt – Best known for Demolition Man, Coco, and Peacock’s Poker Face. For Netflix, he starred in the 2016 movie, Special Correspondents.

– Best known for Demolition Man, Coco, and Peacock’s Poker Face. For Netflix, he starred in the 2016 movie, Special Correspondents. Brooke Shields – Best known for The Blue Lagoon and Pretty Baby. More recently worked with Netflix on A Castle for Christmas.

– Best known for The Blue Lagoon and Pretty Baby. More recently worked with Netflix on A Castle for Christmas. Miranda Cosgrove – Best known for iCarly and Despicable Me.

Mother of the Bride to begin production in April 2023

The production, which has a budget of just over $10 million, we’re hearing is due to begin production on April 10th, 2023 (this is very much subject to change).

Filming will be taking place on location in Thailand.

Netflix did not provide official comment for our story. Once Netflix officially announces the project, we’ll update this preview with any and all additional information.

Does Mother of the Bride sound like your type of movie? Let us know in the comments below.