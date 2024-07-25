Netflix News and Previews

Netflix Sets Romantic Comedy ‘The Wrong Paris’ With Miranda Cosgrove and Pierson Fode

The movie comes from the director of the two Lindsay Lohan movies.

Pierson Fode and Miranda Cosgrove – Pictures: Roan Daly / IMDb

Netflix has just confirmed that it’ll be reteaming with director Janeen Damian and actress Miranda Cosgrove for yet another romantic comedy. Production is due to start a little later this year, presumably for a 2025 release. 

This marks Janeen Damian’s third major movie for Netflix, having previously directed Lindsay Lohan’s significant return to acting via Netflix with Falling for Christmas and Irish Wish. The duo aren’t partnering on Lohan’s next movie for Netflix, Our Little Secret, due out for Christmas 2024

Elsewhere, Damian is known for working with her husband, Michael, on a slew of Christmas projects. Michael will serve as a producer on The Wrong Paris.

Nicole Henrich is behind the script for The Wrong Paris.

Here’s an expanded version of the synopsis for the upcoming rom-com:

“Desperate to escape her tiny hometown in Texas and explore the world, Dawn gets accepted to an art school in Paris but doesn’t have the funds to cover the travel and living expenses.

Looking for ways to raise quick cash, her younger sister convinces her to audition for a Bachelor-type reality show set in Paris for the free flight and appearance fee – only to discover the producers have orchestrated a shocking twist – the show is actually set in Paris, Texas.

Now trapped as a contestant on a reality show just 30 minutes from her hometown, Dawn is determined to get kicked off, but she’s taken aback when a real romance begins to blossom with Trey, the shows handsome and charming bachelor. This leads her to question what she wants out of life, and if its worth leaving the small-town values and farm living she’s always known.”

As mentioned, Miranda Cosgrove will play the lead of Dawn, having just recently appeared in her first Netflix Original romantic comedy, Mother of the Bride. Pierson Fode is also a returning Netflix star who previously appeared in The Man From Toronto.

‘Gundam: Requiem for Vengeance’ Netflix Anime Series Set for October 2024 Release

Filming on the new project is due to begin in September 2024. It will take place partly in Vancouver, Canada, and also briefly in Paris, France. The film might be spotted under the working title of Paris Bound.

The project comes from Motion Picture Corporation of America (MPCA), Riviera Films, and K7 Entertainment. 

Deadline first reported on the new project. Janeen Damian, Amanda Phillips, Jimmy Townsend, Kelly Fraizer, and Galen Fletcher are listed as executive producers of the new movie. Jonathan Clay Harris and Candice Elzinga are serving as the casting directors. 

Are you looking forward to The Wrong Paris coming soon to Netflix? Let us know in the comments.

