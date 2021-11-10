Holiday Rom-Com Movie ‘A Castle for Christmas’ is Coming to Netflix in November 2021

There’s a whole heap of Holiday movies coming to Netflix this Christmas, and one Hallmark-esque title we expect plenty of subscribers to tune in for is Brooke Shield’s Netflix debut in A Castle for Christmas. Below is everything we know about A Castle for Christmas, including the plot cast, trailer, and Netflix release date.

A Castle for Christmas is an upcoming Netflix Original holiday rom-com directed by Mary Lambert. The feature has been produced by MPCA (Motion Picture Corporation of America),

For a holiday rom-com, there’s a surprisingly large team of writers behind the story which consists of Kim Beyer-Johnson, Alley Carter, Neal H. Dobrofsky, and Tippi Dobrofsky.

What is the plot of A Castle for Christmas?

When eleven-time best-selling author Sophie Brown has the first flop of her career, she flees to Scotland in order to escape from the negative press. Finding the beloved castle of her grandfather’s stories that she listened to as a small girl, Sophie discovers that the castle is up for sale. But standing in the way of buying the castle is the Scottish Duke, Myles, who is reluctant to sell his ancestral home to a foreigner.

Who are the cast members of A Castle for Christmas?

It’s a Netflix first for actress Brooke Shields who will star in her very first Original movie for Netflix as Sophie Brown.

Cary Elwes will be a familiar face for Stranger Things fans, as the actor previously starred in the third season as the corrupt Mayor Larry Kline.

Below is the full cast for A Castle for Christmas:

Role Cast Member Where Have I Seen/Heard Them Before? Sophie Brown Brooke Shields Blue Lagoon | The Midnight Meat Train | Pretty Baby Myles Cary Elwes Saw | The Princess Bride | Robin Hood: Men in Tights Lexi Vanessa Grasse Leatherface | Astral | Roboshark Mrs. D Susanne Braun Summer of Rockets | The Princess Switch | Stargate SG-1 Thomas Lee Ross Centurion | Press Gang | Containment Maisie Andi Osho I May Destroy You | Line of Duty | Shazam! Frank Deluca Mark Fleischmann Infinite | Being Human | Wolfblood Rhona Eilidh Loan London Kills | Clique | Doctors Angus Stephen Oswald The Mother the Son the Rat and the Gun | The Knock Helen Tina Gray Maleficent: Mistress of Evil | Doctors | The Decoy Bride

What is the movie runtime?

A Castle for Christmas has a confirmed run time of 98 minutes.

When and where did production take place?

Filming took place in Scotland, UK, with principal photography starting on 28th September 2020. We’re not sure when filming concluded but according to IMDb Pro, the production entered post-production by May 19th, 2021.

Are you excited for the release of A Castle for Christmas on Netflix? Let us know in the comments below!