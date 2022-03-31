Netflix K-Drama ‘A Model Family’ Season 1: What We Know So Far

Arriving on Netflix sometime in 2022 is the exciting South Korean crime thriller A Model Family. We’re still waiting for Netflix to announce the release date of the ten-part series, but for now, we’re keeping track of everything you need to know about A Model Family.

A Model Family is an upcoming South Korean Netflix Original crime-thriller directed by Kim Jin Woo, who is known their work on Good Doctor, Suits, and the second season of Love Alarm.

When is the Netflix release date?

Netflix hasn’t confirmed a release date for A Model Family, however, the k-drama is listed for a 2022 release.

The series is a full Netflix Original, which means upon release all ten episodes of the k-drama will be available to stream.

What is the plot of A Model Family?

Divorce and bankruptcy hangs over the heads of an ordinary family, who are down on their luck and on the brink of financial collapse. But when one of them stumbles across a car loaded with money, it results in the family crossing paths with a powerful drug organization. In order to escape from the dangers brought on by the drugs gang, the family must unite together.

Who are the cast members of A Model Family?

Kim Sung Oh takes on the role of Choi Kang Jun, but has been previously seen on Netflix in the k-drama A Korean Odyssey. Sung Oh will appear on Netflix sometime in 2022 as a part of the cast of the Korean adaptation of Money Heist.

Jung Woo plays the role of Dong Ha, and was recently seen in the Netflix Original Mad for Each Other.

Yoon Jin Seo, Park Hee Soon, and Park Ji Hyun will play the roles of Eun Joo, Gwang Cheol, and Joo Hyeon, respectively.

It’s the first time in six years that Yoon Jin Seo has been seen in a drama, whereas Park Hee Soon was last seen in the smash-hit Netflix series My Name. As for Park Ji Yun, she has been seen in multiple Netflix Original series such as Mr. Sunshine, The King: Eternal Monarch, Stranger 2, and Hospital Playlist 2.

Below is the full cast list of A Model Family:

Role Cast Member Where Have I Seen/Heard Them Before? Choi Kang Jun Kim Sung Oh A Korean Odyssey | Baek Hee Has Returned | Warm and Cozy Dong Ha Jung Woo Mad for Each Other | Reply 1994 | You Are the Best! Eun Joo Yoon Jin Seo The Royal Gambler | The Girl Who Sees Scents | Twelve Men in a Year Gwang Cheol Park Hee Soon My Name | Beautiful World | Dr. Brain Joo Hyeon Park Ji Yun The King: Eternal Monarch | Hospital Playlist 2 | Haechi Oh Jae Chan Kim Shin Bi Journey to the Shore | Hometown Min Gyu Park Doo Shik I Hear Your Voice | Black | Undercover TBA Won Hyun Joon Bad and Crazy | IRIS | Possessed

Are you looking forward to the release of A Model Family on Netflix? Let us know in the comments below!