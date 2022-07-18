‘Downton Abbey’ Leaving Multiple Netflix Regions in August 2022

The hit period drama series Downton Abbey left the Netflix US library in June 2022, and in August 2022 multiple regions from around the world will see Downton Abbey leave Netflix. So what regions is Downton Abbey leaving Netflix? Let’s find out.

In case you didn’t know, the historical British drama aired on ITV and later on PBS in the US between 2010 and 2015. Among the stars of the show include Hugh Bonneville, Jessica Brown Findlay, Laura Carmichael, Jim Carter, and Brendan Coyle.

It had streamed on Netflix before getting pulled but was an unexpected re-addition on June 1st, 2021.

Shortly after Downton Abbey came to Netflix, the show saw a resurgence in popularity on tools that can track the popularity of shows and movies. Nielsen’s Top 10s have listed the series multiple times over the past year suggesting that it was a show that was rewatched multiple times.

It’s worth noting that previously only Netflix in the United States lost all six seasons on June 1st, 2022. That means the last day to watch the show on Netflix was back on May 31st, 2022 but only if you’re in the US.

Why did Downton Abbey leave Netflix US?

The title was licensed to Netflix seemingly on a one-year contract. That means Netflix is only able to stream the show for a single year before they have to get back around the negotiating table.

Our theory is that Downton Abbey was licensed out to multiple streamers last year to drum up interest in Downton Abbey: A New Era which heads to theaters in late April.

Where will Downton Abbey stream next?

The good news is that it looks like the show will be widely available elsewhere for the time being. Prime Video, Peacock, The Roku Channel, Britbox, and of course, PBS’s streaming platforms.

Will all regions of Netflix lose Downton Abbey in June 2022?

On August 14th a total of 24 regions are set to lose all 6 seasons of Downton Abbey;

Canada Czech Republic France Germany Greece Hong Kong Hungary India Israel Lithuania Malaysia Netherlands Phillippines Poland Romania Singapore Slovakia South Africa Spain Switzerland Thailand Turkey Ukraine UK

Will you miss Downton Abbey after it leaves Netflix in June 2022? Let us know in the comments.