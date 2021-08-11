Netflix K-Drama ‘Glitch’ Season 1: Everything We Know So Far

Coming to Netflix in the near future is the exciting new comedy K-Drama series, Glitch. Filming is still ongoing, but there’s hope we’ll see the K-Drama arrive on Netflix before the end of 2021. We’re keeping track of everything you need to know about Glitch, including the plot, production updates, casting news, trailers, and the Netflix release date.

Glitch is an upcoming South Korean Netflix Original comedy-thriller series directed by Roh Deok and written by Jin Han-sae.

Upon release, Glitch will become the sixth produced Netflix Original K-Drama series released in 2021.

When is the Glitch season 1 Netflix release date?

On multiple websites, Glitch is still listed for an unconfirmed release in 2021. But with filming still ongoing, if a 2021 release were to happen it would likely be December.

We’re still waiting for Netflix to confirm the release date of Glitch.

What is the plot of Glitch?

After a mysterious flash of light was cast over the boyfriend of Hong Ji Hyo, he disappeared in the blink of an eye. In order to find her boyfriend, Hong Ji Hyo seeks out members of the UFO community to help her solve the strange mystery.

Who are the cast members of Glitch season 1?

So far only five cast members have been confirmed for Glitch:

Role Cast Member Where Have I Seen/Heard Them Before? Hong Ji Hyo Jeon Yeo Bin Vincenzo | Be Melodramactic | Save Me Heo Bo Ra Nana Genesis | Into the Ring | Kill It Ma Hyung Woo Lee Dong Hwi Pegasus Market | Radiant Office | Reply 1988 Kim Byung Jo Ryu Kyung Soo Lovestruck in the City | Itaewon Class | Confession TBA Baek Joo Hee Hush | To All the Guys Who Loved Me | Extracurricular

Netflix subscribers will recognize some of the actors in Glitch from some of the excellent Netflix Originals from South Korea. Baek Joo Hee was seen in Extracurricular as Cho Mi Jung, the Brothel madam. Jeon Yeo Bin was the romantic lead in the highly popular Vincenzo, portraying the role of Hong Cha Young. Ryu Kyung Soo was seen in Lovestruck in the City, playing the role of Kang Gun.

What is the episode count for Glitch season 1?

According to the Glitch Wikipedia page, there will be a total of 16 episodes.

The Wikipedia page also reports that each episode will have a runtime of approximately 60 minutes.

We’re still waiting for an official confirmation on the episode count, and runtimes.

What is the production status of Glitch?

Production Status: Filming (Last Updated: 11/08/2021)

As of the 23rd of July, Glitch was still filming but recently took a short hiatus due to a case of COVID-19 on set.

Are you looking forward to watching Glitch on Netflix? Let us know in the comments below!