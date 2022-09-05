‘Alchemy of Souls’ Season 2: Coming to Netflix in December 2022 and What We Know So Far

Week to week, the k-drama Alchemy of Souls grew massively in popularity on Netflix. Fans of the show will be delighted to learn that the series has already been renewed for a second season, filming is currently ongoing, and the k-drama will return to Netflix in December 2022.

Alchemy of Souls (formerly titled Return) is an internationally licensed South Korean fantasy period drama series, produced by tvN, and written by Hong Mi Ran and Hong Jung Eun. The series is directed by Park Joon Hwa.

Jang Wook of the noble Jang family, in the country of Daeho, holds an unpleasant secret about his birth, which all of the people of the country discuss. A known troublemaker, Jang Wook happens to meet Mu Deok, an elite warrior trapped within a physically weak body but becomes his servant, and in secret begins teaching Jang Wook how to fight.

Has Alchemy of Souls been renewed for season 2?

Official Netflix Renewal Status: Renewed (Last Updated: 15/08/2022)

Prior to the release of the first episode of Alchemy of Souls, it was already announced that the show would receive a second season.

This is incredibly positive news for Netflix subscribers, who have made Alchemy of Souls one of the most popular weekly releases of the summer since its release on June 18th, 2022. By August 7th, 2022 the series had been watched for a total of 91,810,000 million hours. We expect by the next batch of weekly data the viewing count will exceed 100,000,000 million hours.

The series has also performed well in Korea on its cable television network tvN where its 14th episode reached ratings high of 7.600%.

When is the Netflix release date?

South Korean cable network tvN has confirmed that Alchemy of Souls season 2 will arrive in December 2022.

The first episode is currently scheduled to air on Saturday, December 10th, 2022. The second season has half the number of episodes as season 1, which takes the total number of episodes to ten.

For five weeks, two new episodes will be available on Saturdays and Sundays. The season finale is currently scheduled to air on Sunday, January 8th, 2023.

Please note that release dates are subject to change.

Episode Release Schedule

Episode Netflix Release Date 1 10/12/2022 2 11/12/2022 3 17/12/2022 4 18/12/2022 5 24/12/2022 6 25/12/2022 7 31/12/2022 8 01/01/2023 9 07/01/2023 10 08/01/2023

Who are the cast members of Alchemy of Souls season 2?

The majority of the cast from the first season will be returning to reprise their roles;

Lee Jae Wook – Jang Uk

Go Yoon Jung – Naksu

Hwang Min Hyun – Seo Yul

Shin Seung Ho – Go Won

Yoo Joon Sang – Park Jin

Oh Na Ra – Kim Do Ju

Yoo In Soo – Park Dang Gu

Arin – Jin Cho Yeon

Do Sang Woo – Seo Yoon Oh

What is the production status of Alchemy of Souls?

Official Production Status: Filming (Last Updated: 15/08/2022)

Filming for the second season of Alchemy of Souls reportedly began in the first half of July 2022.

It’s unclear when filming will come to an end but we would expect it to end by September or October 2022.

