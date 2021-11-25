Netflix K-Drama ‘Hellbound’ Season 2: Netflix Renewal Status & What We Know So Far

Hellbound is one of many excellent K-Dramas that have landed on Netflix in 2021, and already the series is proving to be massively popular with subscribers. Netflix has yet to determine the future of the k-drama, but we’ll be keeping track of everything you need to know about the second season of Hellbound.

Hellbound is a South Korean Netflix Original horror series written and directed by Yeon Sang-Ho and is an adaptation of the popular South Korean webtoon Hell. The series is already one of the biggest K-Drama releases on Netflix in 2021, only second to the worldwide phenomenon Squid Game.

Hellbound Season 2 Netflix Renewal Status

Official Netflix Renewal Status: Pending (Last Updated: 25/11/2021)

We’re currently waiting for Netflix to decide the future of Hellbound, but seeing as the k-drama has only been available to stream for just under a week, it’s easy to see why it hasn’t been renewed yet.

Thankfully, we’re already seeing early signs that Hellbound could receive a second season thanks to the new way Netflix is releasing viewing figures. From November 15th to November 21st, was watched for 43,480,000 hours by subscribers globally, which has seen the drama soar to the top of the global TV Non-English chart.

Not only has Hellbound performed well with hours viewed, the series has also made it into the top ten lists of 90 different countries. Many of the countries have seen Hellbound reach the number one spot, and many others it has featured in the top 3.

With how popular Hellbound has become, we can expect to hear news of renewal within the next several weeks.

What to expect from the second season of Hellbound?

In the final moments of the first season, a shocking revelation that will forever change the world took place when the ashes and remains of Park Jung Ja came together and resurrected the woman.

The doctrine of the New Truth was torn to shreds after multiple eyewitnesses saw what transpired between the baby of Song So Hyun, who despite being given a decree, lived after his parents sacrificed themselves to save their newborn son.

Even more, questions will be asked of the New Truth when the victims of the decrees begin to resurrect just like Park Jung Ja. However, if this means we’ll see the resurrection of former New Truth chairman Jung Jin Soo, would he use his newfound resurrection to spread a new gospel?

With the New Truth and Arrowhead convincing the masses that all those who were given decrees are sinners, with sinners being resurrected from hell itself will likely send society into a complete meltdown as the world attempts to understand “God’s” actions.

When could we expect to see Hellbound season 2 on Netflix?

A release date for Hellbound season 2 relies heavily on when the series is renewed. We can use the production of the first season to give an educated guess on when we could see Hellbound season 2 on Netflix.

Filming for Hellbound began on September 17th, 2020, and came to an end on January 18th, 2021. So, between the start of filming and the Netflix release date was just over fourteen months. This means if we use fourteen months as a rough estimate, we won’t be seeing Hellbound season 2 on Netflix until 2023 at the earliest.

If renewal happens and filming begins in Spring 2022 then we could see a late Summer 2023 release date.

Potential Release Date: Summer 2023

Would you like to see a second season of Hellbound on Netflix? Let us know in the comments below!