Netflix K-Drama ‘Inspector Koo’ Season 1: Coming to Netflix in October 2021

If Squid Game has given you a taste for K-Dramas, or if you are a returning K-Drama fan then there’s an exceptionally exciting new series arriving at the end of October. Below is everything we know so far about the upcoming jTBC drama Inspector Koo, including the plot, cast, trailer, and episode release schedule.

Inspector Koo is an upcoming internationally licensed Netlfix Original crime-comedy K-Drama series directed by Lee Jung Heum.

When is Inspector Koo season 1 coming to Netflix?

We can confirm that the first episode of Inspector Koo is scheduled to be released on Saturday, October 30th, 2021.

There are going to be significantly fewer episodes compared to other K-Dramas with a total of twelve episodes. New episodes will arrive twice a week for a total of six weeks before the finale airs on Sunday, December 5th, 2021.

Episode runtime has been confirmed to be approximately 70 minutes.

Inspector Koo Episode Release Schedule

Prior to episodes arriving on Netflix, they will first be broadcast on the South Korean cable network jTBC.

Episode jTBC Broadcast Date Netflix Release Date 1 30/10/2021 30/10/2021 2 31/10/2021 31/10/2021 3 06/11/2021 06/11/2021 4 07/11/2021 07/11/2021 5 13/11/2021 13/11/2021 6 14/11/2021 14/11/2021 7 20/11/2021 20/11/2021 8 21/11/2021 21/11/2021 9 27/11/2021 27/11/2021 10 28/11/2021 28/11/2021 11 04/12/2021 04/12/2021 12 05/12/2021 05/12/2021

What is the plot of Inspector Koo?

Koo Kyung Yi, an insurance investigator, is frighteningly intelligent who loves to solve cold cases simply for the thrill of cracking the case, rather than helping to bring justice to the world. Her biggest challenge lays ahead of her when an equally intelligent college student begins their serial killer plot in an accidental murder case in order to defraud her insurance money.

Who are the cast members of Inspector Koo?

The main and supporting cast members have been confirmed for Inspector Koo:

Role Cast Member Where Have I Seen/Heard Them Before? Koo Kyung Yi Lee Young Ae Jewel in the Palace | Saimdang, Light’s Diary | Wave Song Yi Kyung Kim Hye Joon Kingdom | Green Fever | Sinkhole Keon Wook Lee Hong Nae The Uncanny Counter | The King: Eternal Monarch | Catch the Ghost Santa Baek Sung Chul How to be Thirty | The Witch’s Diner Oh Kyung Soo Jo Hyun Chul D.P. | Hotel Del Luna | Romance in Seoul TBA Kwak Sun Young Hospital Playlist | V.I.P | Encounter TBA Kim Hae Sook Mother of Mine | Room No. 9 | Whisper

Fans of Kingdom should instantly recognize actress Kim Hye Joon, who portrayed the Queen in the zombie horror. Cold and calculating, there are arguably fewer actresses that can pull off the role of a frozen-hearted serial killer.

How will Inspector Koo fare in the ratings?

The very best of the South Korean dramas typically air in the coveted Saturday and Sunday time slots. This means that Inspector Koo has a fantastic chance at earning a big draw in the ratings, and is a potential contender to enter the top ten Korean cable dramas.

In order to enter the top ten, it will need to beat the tvN drama Vincenzo, which has a respectable rating of 14.636%.

Are you looking forward to the release of Inspector Koo on Netflix? Let us know in the comments below!