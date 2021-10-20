‘Dogs in Space’: Netflix Animated Series Debuts in November 2021

Netflix’s new animated series from Atomic Cartoons is coming to Netflix in November 2021 with its first season. Arriving on November 18th the new animated space adventure, Dogs in Space, features big voice talents including Sarah Chalke, Kimiko Glenn, and William Jackson Harper.

The new 2D animated series targets kids between 6 and 12 and was given an upfront order of 20 episodes which will run at 18 minutes each. The series was first announced back in June 2021.

As we mentioned, the series comes from Atomic Cartoons who have worked on a number of Netflix cartoons over the years. Their most notable projects includes Hello Ninja, Mighty Express, The Last Kids on Earth, Hida and Beat Bugs.

Here’s what you can expect going into the first season of Dogs in Space:

“In the not-so-distant future, genetically enhanced dogs are sent across the universe in search of a new home for the human race. It’s a giant cosmic game of fetch, as the canines seek a planet that will save humanity and – more importantly – let them return to their beloved owners.”

Prepare for an action-filled adventure through space with your new favorite canines!

Dogs in Space season 1 premieres globally on Netflix November 18, 2021. pic.twitter.com/0DOcq3M9SF — atomiccartoons (@atomiccartoons) October 19, 2021

Jeremiah Cortez serves as the creator of the project while Adam Henry will serve as the showrunner.

Alongside the original announcement, Jeremiah posted on Instagram saying:

“It’s official. We are announced! Thank you to everyone on the crew that has put so much talent, skill, and passion into this story. I can’t wait to share it with you all.”

The first trailer for the series was released on Netflix’s Future channel on October 19th.

Who is among the voice cast for Dogs in Space?

Netflix and Atomic Cartoons have assembled a huge cast for Dogs in Space including plenty of recognizable faces.

Here’s a rundown of the voice cast:

Sarah Chalke (Scrubs)

Komiko Glenn (Spider-Man: Into the Spiderverse)

William Jackson Harper (The Good Place)

Haley Joel Osment (The Sixth Sense)

Chris Parnell (Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy)

Debra Wilson (Over the Hedge)

For more of what Netflix is cooking up in the kids series space, our contributor Emily Horgan is maintaining an excellent list of upcoming kids series.

Will you be checking out Dogs in Space when it arrives on Netflix in November 2021? Let us know in the comments down below.