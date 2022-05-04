Netflix K-Drama ‘Love To Hate You’ Season 1: Everything We Know So Far

Since Love Alarm ended in March 2021, there has been a distinct lack of K-Drama romantic comedies on Netflix. This will change at some point in 2022 with the exciting arrival of the rom-com series Love to Hate You. Here’s everything we know so far about Love to Hate You on Netflix.

Coming to Netflix at some point in 2022 is the exciting new romantic-comedy series Love to Hate You.

Love to Hate You is an upcoming South Korean Netflix Original romantic comedy series directed by Kim Jung Kwon, and written by screenwriter Choi Soo Young.

It’s been another big year for K-Dramas on Netflix, and by the time Love to Hate You arrives, we would have already seen the release of All of Us Are Dead, Juvenile Justice, The Sound of Magic, and the highly anticipated adaptation of Money Heist.

When is Love to Hate You coming to Netflix?

Love to Hate You is a full Netflix Original and isn’t internationally licensed from one of the cable television networks in South Korea. This means that upon release, all ten episodes will be available to stream straight away.

At this moment in time, Netflix has yet to announce an official release date for Love to Hate You. However, sites such as MyDramaList are currently listing the drama for a 2022 release.

What is the plot of Love to Hate You?

Rookie attorney Yeo Mi Ran works at the Gilmu Law Firm and works primarily within the entertainment industry. Fully driven by her career, she doesn’t care for being in a relationship and is highly competitive with the men in her life, who hates losing to. Her ideas are challenged when she meets Korea’s most popular actor, Nam Kang Ho, who despite being sought after work in romantic movies, doesn’t trust women.

Who are the cast members of Love to Hate You?

Leading the series are two Arthdal Chronicles alumni actress Kim Ok Bin, and actor Yoo Teo.

Kim Ok Bin starred in all three parts of Arthdal Chronicles, but her role as lawyer Yeo Min Ran in Love to Hate You is only her second role in a Netflix Original.

Yoo Teo also starred in all three parts of Arthdal Chronicles but has since acted in support and guest roles in Vagabond, Chocolate, and The School Nurse Files.

Here is the current cast list for Love to Hate You:

Role Cast Member Where Have I Watched Them Before? Yeo Mi Ran Kim Ok Bin Arthdal Chronicles | Dark Hole | Yoo Na’s Street Nam Kang Ho Yoo Teo The School Nurse Files | Vagabond | Arthdal Chronicles Do Won Joon Kim Ji Hoon Flower of Evil | Bad Thief, Good Thief | Flower Boy Next Door Shin Na Eun Go Won Hee Revolutionary Sisters | Perfume | Strongest Deliveryman Oh Se Na Lee Joo Bin She Would Never Know | Ga Doo Ri’s Sushi Restaurant TBA Yeon Jung Hoon Lie After Lie | My Healing Love | Bravo My Life TBA Eugene The Penthouse: War in Life | All About My Mom | Can We Love? TBA Lee Yoo Ri Lie After Lie | Spring Turns to Spring | Hide and Seek TBA Kim Sung Ryung Are You Human Too? | Mrs. Cop 2 | Political Fever

Are you looking forward to watching Love to Hate You on Netflix? Let us know in the comments below!