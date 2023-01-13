‘Unlocked’ Netflix Korean Thriller is Coming to Netflix in February 2023

The online world is a dangerous place, and not one you would want to lose all of your most sensitive information to. That’s what’s in store for Chun Woo Hee as Na Mi, an ordinary woman whose life is threatened when she loses her smartphone with all of her personal information. Unlocked, will be released on Netflix in February 2023, here’s everything we know so far.

Unlocked is an upcoming South Korean Netflix Original thriller directed by Kim Tae Joon, and the adaptation of the Japanese movie Stolen Identity. The film will be the second Korean Original movie to be released on Netflix in 2023.

When is Unlocked coming to Netflix?

Subscribers won’t have long to wait as Unlocked arrives on Friday, February 17th, 2023.

What is the plot of Unlocked?

On her way home from work, Na-mi (Chun Woo-hee) loses her smartphone, containing everything about her. Jun-yeong (Yim Si-wan) finds Na-mi’s phone and returns it to her, but after installing spyware. By tracking her everyday life, he learns all he can about Na-mi— her whereabouts, hobbies, tastes, work life, finances, and social network — and approaches her by concealing his true identity. In the meantime, police detective Ji-man (Kim Hie-won) finds traces of his son Jun-yeong at a murder crime scene and secretly investigates Jun-yeong, suspecting the worst. Na-mi is relieved to have found her phone, but not too long, her ordinary life turns upside down and spirals out of control. All because she only lost her phone, her entire life is imperiled.

Who are the cast members of Unlocked?

So far, only three cast members have been confirmed for Unlocked.

Yim Si Wan has been cast in the role of Jun-Young. So far, Yim Si Wan has starred in two Netflix Originals. He had a guest role in an episode of Thirty-Nine and a leading role in Run On. He also starred in the popular k-drama Strangers From Hell which can be found on Netflix.

Chun Woo Hee has been cast in the role of Na Mi. The actress will be making her Netflix debut in Unlocked. She is known for her work in dramas such as Be Melodramatic, and Argon, and for starring in movies such as Rustle, Vertigo, and Waiting for Rain.

Kim Hee Won has been cast in the role of Ji Man. The actor, like his co-star, will also be making his Netflix debut in Unlocked. He has starred in lots of dramas but is mostly in supporting roles in shows such as Late Night Hospital, Gu Family Book, My Love from the Star, and Angry Mom.

What is the movie runtime?

We can confirm the movie’s runtime is 117 minutes.

Are you excited for the release of Unlocked on Netflix? Let us know in the comments below!