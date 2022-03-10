‘Sweet Home’ Season 2: Production Reportedly Begun and What We Know So Far

Sweet Home got off to a rip-roaring and bloody start to life on Netflix. But fifteen months on and Netflix has yet to officially confirm renewal. However, thanks to social media, it looks like production has now begun on the second season of Sweet Home. Here’s everything we know so far.

Sweet Home is a Netflix Original horror K-Drama series, based on the webtoon comic of the same name by Yongchan Hwang. The series is produced by Studio Dragon, who has also been responsible for other popular K-Dramas such as My Holo Love, Love Alarm, Arthdal Chronicles, and Crash Landing on You.

Sweet Home Season 2 Netflix Renewal Status

Official Netflix Renewal Status: Pending (Last Updated: 10/03/2022)

We’re fifteen months removed since Sweet Home arrived on Netflix and the streaming service still hasn’t confirmed renewal. In 2021 Netflix dismissed rumours of renewal, however, it looks increasingly likely that Sweet Home has in fact been renewed, and production has started.

Eagle-eyed fans scouring the internet found several images from the Instagram page of Song Kang’s manager. One of the pictures was captioned “It has started,” while another looks like the front page of a script. The picture taken of the script must be taken with a pinch of salt considering the complete lack of Korean hanja, which could indicate a potential fake. A third image taken is that of a production crew, but there is no way to verify this is the team behind Sweet Home.

Song Kang's manager IG story update (first photo) “it has started…" CHA HYUN SOO COME BACK IN SWEET HOME SEASON 2 PLEASE 👀 pic.twitter.com/MetWndTQzt — ً (@kdramatreats) March 8, 2022

We’re still waiting for Netflix to confirm renewal.

Will Netflix renew?

The popularity of an Original can greatly impact the time it takes Netflix to announce the renewal of a series. It can often take Netflix several weeks, or even several months before renewal is announced, as is evident with Sweet Home.

Sweet Home performed well across the globe on Netflix in the first month of its release by breaking into at least 32 different top t0 lists. In particular Sweet Home was able to reach number one on Netflix in South Korea, Malaysia, Philippines, Qatar, Singapore, Taiwan, Thailand, and Vietnam.

The series has made it into the US top ten. With Sweet Home reaching the US top ten, it will greatly increase the series chances of being renewed.

What to expect from Sweet Home season 2?

The season finale of Sweet Home left us with plenty to ponder for season 2.

What happened to Sang-Wook?

Prior to the final moments of season 1, we last saw Sang-Wook dying in a pool of his own blood after attempting to help Yu Ri. The last twist of the season was Cha Hyun Soo awakening in the military van, being driven by a scarless Sang-Wook.

One of two things could have possibly happened to Sang Wook. Firstly, Sang Wook has either undergone his own metamorphosis and is currently in the Golden Hour before he transforms into a monster. Secondly, we last saw Myeong making an escape in a military van after being defeated by Cha Hyun Soo, and as his powers appear to be taking possession of other humans, he could have taken control of Sang Wook’s body.

Is Eun Hyuk dead?

In the moments before Green Homes collapsed, Eun Hyuk began to bleed the same way an infected would. Despite being buried under the rubble of the apartment block, if Eun Hyuk is going through his own metamorphosis, any regenerative abilities could save his life.

The trigger for Eun Hyuk turning could be his desire to keep his broken family together. Despite not being the biological brother of Eun Yoo, he still feels responsible for his sister’s welfare.

Yi Kyung on the hunt for Cha Hyun Soo?

Yi Kyung spent a large part of the first season trying to figure out what happened to her fiance, Nam Sang Won. Despite not upholding her end of the deal with the military, Yi Kyung has now joined them, and will likely be on the hunt for Cha Hyun Soo. If she can capture Cha Hyun Soo, she may finally learn of her fiance’s fate.

What will happen to the remaining survivors?

Only a small handful of survivors made it out of Green Homes alive. With the promise of shelter and a safe haven, it’s more than likely the survivor’s next home won’t be very safe for long. Eun Hyuk made it clear that the military cannot guarantee safety, as they cannot stop survivors from turning into monsters.

Eun Soo has feelings for Cha Hyun Soo, so a future tragic or happy reunion could be on the cards.

Sweet Home season 2 Netflix release date

Fans could be waiting an extensive amount of time for Sweet Home to make a return to Netflix.

The filming for season 1 took eight months, lasting from June 2019 to February 2020. If production has only just recently begun then we may be waiting until 2023 before the arrival of Sweet Home season 2.

Would you like to see a second season of Sweet Home on Netflix? Let us know in the comments below!