New Releases on Netflix & Top 10s: Halloween 2023

Happy Halloween! Welcome to your look at the new releases over the past few days, picking out some of the best new releases and then checking out what’s trending in the Netflix top 10s.

There’s still a lot to look forward to throughout the rest of the week, with dozens of titles coming tomorrow as part of the first-of-the-month additions. We’ll also see the big new Netflix Original biopic NYAD drop on Friday and the limited series All The Light We Cannot See on Thursday.

Now let’s dig into the best new releases:

Best New Movies and Series Added to Netflix

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (2023)

Rating: PG

Language: English

Genre: Animation, Action, Adventure

Director: Joaquim Dos Santos, Kemp Powers, Justin K. Thompson

Cast: Shameik Moore, Hailee Steinfeld, Brian Tyree Henry

Writer: Phil Lord, Christopher Miller, Dave Callaham

Runtime: 140 min / 2h 20m

Making its SVOD premiere today is perhaps one of the greatest animated movies ever and certainly the best Spider-Man movie of all time. We’re referring to the sequel to Into the Spider-Verse that hit theaters just a few months back.

The new movie picks up where the previous left off, with the Spider-Verse potentially collapsing courtesy of a new villain called The Spot.

Also, if you’re signing up for Netflix to check out Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, be advised that you’ll need to do so with an ad-free premium subscription as the title is locked out on the ad-tier.

The Next Three Days (2010)

Rating: PG-13

Language: English

Genre: Action, Crime, Drama

Director: Paul Haggis

Cast: Russell Crowe, Elizabeth Banks, Liam Neeson

Writer: Paul Haggis, Fred Cavayé, Guillaume Lemans

Runtime: 133 min / 2h 13m

Next up, we’ve got a Russell Crowe crowdpleaser from 13 years ago returning to the service.

Here’s what you can expect from the movie, courtesy of Netflix:

ADVERTISING

“When his wife becomes a murder suspect and is sent to prison, a professor plots a meticulous plan to take back her freedom and reunite his family.”

The movie returns to Netflix today, having last appeared for nine months between January 2021 and October.

The Wailing (2016)

Rating: TV-MA

Language: Korean

Genre: Drama, Horror, Mystery

Director: Na Hong-jin

Cast: Jun Kunimura, Hwang Jung-min, Kwak Do-won

Writer: Na Hong-jin

Runtime: 156 min / 2h 36m

Finally, let’s end with some international horror. After all, it is Halloween!

This horror movie sees a mysterious disease breaking out and leading to both death and chaos in a remote mountain village.

The movie is Certified Fresh on RottenTomatoes with an unbelievable 99% score, with Carolyn Hinds for JoySauce.com saying, “The Wailing is one of my favorite horror films. It’s deeply unsettling in how Na Hong-jin uses sound, imagery, time, and costuming to build a layered story…”

Full List of New Releases on Netflix Between October 28th and October 31st

7 New Movies Added

Burning (2018) – TV-MA – Korean – An aspiring writer goes to the airport to pick up a high school friend returning from a trip to Africa but is disheartened to see her with another man.

– TV-MA – Korean – An aspiring writer goes to the airport to pick up a high school friend returning from a trip to Africa but is disheartened to see her with another man. Ralph Barbosa: Cowabunga (2023) Netflix Original – TV-MA – English – Comedian Ralph Barbosa riffs on everything from his street-racing dream woman to his mom’s lies about moon rocks in this chill, cheeky stand-up special.

– TV-MA – English – Comedian Ralph Barbosa riffs on everything from his street-racing dream woman to his mom’s lies about moon rocks in this chill, cheeky stand-up special. Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (2023) – PG – English – Teen Miles Morales teams up with Gwen Stacy on a new adventure, facing sinister foe The Spot and a vast legion of parallel heroes in the Multiverse.

– PG – English – Teen Miles Morales teams up with Gwen Stacy on a new adventure, facing sinister foe The Spot and a vast legion of parallel heroes in the Multiverse. The Next Three Days (2010) – PG-13 – English – When his wife becomes a murder suspect and is sent to prison, a professor plots a meticulous plan to take back her freedom and reunite his family.

– PG-13 – English – When his wife becomes a murder suspect and is sent to prison, a professor plots a meticulous plan to take back her freedom and reunite his family. The Wailing (2016) – TV-MA – Korean – When a mysterious disease leads to death and chaos in a mountain village, a policeman with an infected daughter consults a powerful shaman.

– TV-MA – Korean – When a mysterious disease leads to death and chaos in a mountain village, a policeman with an infected daughter consults a powerful shaman. The Water Man (2020) – PG – English – Desperate to save his ailing mother, 11-year-old Gunner runs away from home on a quest to find a mythic figure rumored to have the power to cheat death.

– PG – English – Desperate to save his ailing mother, 11-year-old Gunner runs away from home on a quest to find a mythic figure rumored to have the power to cheat death. Woman in Gold (2015) – PG-13 – English – Six decades after fleeing the Nazis in World War II, Maria Altmann sets out to reclaim her family’s stolen artwork with help from a young lawyer.

5 New TV Series Added

Botched (Season 1 ) – TV-14 – English – When plastic surgery goes awry, the results can be disastrous. But Dr. Paul Nassif and Dr. Terry Dubrow step in to fix the patients’ botched procedures.

– TV-14 – English – When plastic surgery goes awry, the results can be disastrous. But Dr. Paul Nassif and Dr. Terry Dubrow step in to fix the patients’ botched procedures. Castaway Diva (Season 1 – New Episodes Weekly) Netflix Original – TV-MA – Korean – Fifteen years after being stranded on a remote island, an aspiring singer reenters society — stopping at nothing to pursue her dream of becoming a diva.

– TV-MA – Korean – Fifteen years after being stranded on a remote island, an aspiring singer reenters society — stopping at nothing to pursue her dream of becoming a diva. Hometown (Season 1) – TV-MA – Korean – In a small town in 1999, the sister of a convicted terrorist joins a detective’s investigation into bizarre recording tapes capturing serial killings.

– TV-MA – Korean – In a small town in 1999, the sister of a convicted terrorist joins a detective’s investigation into bizarre recording tapes capturing serial killings. Lucas the Spider (Season 1) – TV-Y – English – Meet Lucas, a playful and curious jumping spider, who loves to have fun and explore with his friends — even if it gets him in a little trouble.

– TV-Y – English – Meet Lucas, a playful and curious jumping spider, who loves to have fun and explore with his friends — even if it gets him in a little trouble. The Origin: Madam Koi-Koi (Season 1) – TV-MA – English – A vengeful spirit stalks an isolated college, drawn by the school’s grim history of sexual violence and one student’s mysterious ties to the past.

Top 10 Movies and Series for October 31st, 2023