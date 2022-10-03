Netflix K-Drama Series ‘The Fabulous’: Coming to Netflix in November 2022

Chae Soo Bin and SHINee’s Choi Minho will star in the upcoming Netflix Original K-Drama series The Fabulous. Coming to Netflix in November 2022, we’re keeping track of everything you need to know about The Fabulous, including the plot, cast, and Netflix release date.

The Fabulous is an upcoming South Korean Netflix Original romantic drama series, and one of the first to be produced in 2022. The production team behind The Fabulous is reportedly Gil Pictures, the same studio behind One the Woman and Stove League.

When is The Fabulous Netflix release date?

We now have a confirmed release date for The Fabulous thanks to the official Netflix poster. The Fabulous will be released on Netflix on Friday, November 4th, 2022.

What is the plot of The Fabulous?

The plot of The Fabulous has been sourced from MyDramaList:

“The Fabulous” will portray the work, passion, romance, and friendships of four young men and women who have thrown themselves into the fashion industry. It is a realistic romance drama about the daily lives of modern men and women who live in the city and follow a single life.

Who are the cast members of The Fabulous?

Netflix Originals have featured many popular South Korean actors and actresses but The Fabulous will mark the Netflix debut for actress Chae Soo Bin. Soo Bin has landed many lead roles since making her K-Drama debut in 2014 and is extremely popular thanks to her leading roles in The Rebel and Strongest Deliveryman. Soo Bin will play the role of Pyo Ji Eun.

When Choi Minho isn’t being a popular South Korean idol for the boy group SHINee, you will find him acting in plenty of movies and tv shows. Min Ho was recently seen on Netflix in Lovestruck in the City. Min Ho will play the role of Ji Woo Min.

Kim Min Kyu has the least acting experience of the leads but can be forgiven considering the young actor/ singer/model is only 20 years old. Min-Kyu will also be making his Netflix debut in The Fabulous. Min Kyu will play the role of Shim Do Young.

The supporting cast members have also been confirmed:

Byun Jun Seo as Kang Woo

Lee Mi Do

Kwon Hae Sung

Ye Seon Ho

What is the production status of The Fabulous?

Official Production Status: Post-Production (Last Updated: 03/10/2022)

Filming for the series was carried out between December 2021 and May 2022.

What is the episode count?

It has been confirmed that the k-drama will have a total of 8 episodes!

