‘Lilyhammer’ Leaving Netflix in November 2022

Lilyhammer, Netflix’s first released Netflix Original, will soon be departing the service in multiple regions, including the United States. The landmark removal follows a slew of other high-profile Netflix Originals leaving as of late, with many more scheduled in the months and years to come.

The series was Netflix’s first Netflix Original title, although given there are different types of Netflix Original, this falls into the first co-production/exclusive international distribution category. Of course, Netflix also experimented with Originals via Red Envelope Entertainment, but that’s another story.

Starring Steven Van Zandt, the series saw ex-gangster Frank Tagliano entering witness protection and asking to be sent to Norway, having just testified against the mob.

Netflix first reached the exclusive licensing agreement to bring it into the Netflix Original program back in October 2011. It was later picked up for at least 9 other regions, including Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Mexico, the Netherlands, Sweden, the United Kingdom, and Colombia. The UK and Ireland notably received the show at a later date.

At the time of acquiring the show for the first time, Ted Sarandos said:

“’Lilyhammer’” is great dark, funny television, marked by great storytelling and outrageous culture clash and Netflix is incredibly proud to be bringing it to U.S., Canadian and Latin American members,”

Netflix US would stream the show for the first time, starting on February 6th, 2012.

That was only after the first season aired in Norway on NRK1.

In February 2022, Netflix celebrated the 10th anniversary of Lilyhammer by reuniting Stevie Van Zandt and Ted Sarandos in an online call that saw the two look back at the show’s significance.

Lilyhammer Leaves Netflix Globally on November 21st

Now, all three seasons of the show are set to leave around the world.

Removal notices have begun popping up stating that the show will be removed on November 21st, 2022. Your last day to watch is November 20th, 2022.

While a removal notice isn’t showing on the page for the title itself, you can spot it in the upper left-hand corner when watching any episode of the series.

Why November 21st, 2022? That’s exactly eight years following the release of the third and what would be the show’s final season, which touched down on November 21st, 2014.

Could Netflix renew Lilyhammer?

Netflix could renew the show’s rights to continue streaming into the future but given a removal notice and the fact that sources state that Netflix opted out of renewing Hemlock Grove (another high-profile Netflix Original removal), the odds seem unlikely.

The rights to the show will revert back to SevenOne International and Red Arrow Studios.

Lilyhammer will be joining the 60+ strong list of other Netflix Originals that have been over the years so far. Netflix still has 3,252 Originals of as of the time of publishing making up over 50% of the overall Netflix library.

We’ll keep you updated if this story develops but let us know in the comments below if you’ll miss Lilyhammer when it leaves Netflix.