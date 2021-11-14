Netflix Movie ‘A Tourist’s Guide to Love’: What We Know So Far

Netflix is always looking for ways to expand its library and one of its many areas are romantic films. Netflix has recently commissioned a new title in the genre called A Tourist’s Guide to Love, which will star Rachael Leigh Cook of She’s All That fame.

The idea for the movie comes from Cook herself, which will be her second Netflix that she produced after Love Guaranteed (added to Netflix on September 3rd, 2020).

The script for A Tourist’s Guide to Love will be written by screenwriter Eirene Donohue, whose credits include Girls’ Night Out, A Sugar & Spice Holiday, A Christmas Spark, and Christmas Cheer.

Cook will produce in addition to starring. Jim Head of Head First Productions will also produce, with Joel S. Rice and Lydia Storie of Muse Entertainment executive producing. Here’s everything else we know about Netflix’s A Tourist’s Guide to Love:

What’s the plot of A Tourist’s Guide to Love?

Netflix’s A Tourist’s Guide to Love is reported to be based on an original idea of Cook’s. Here is a synopsis of the plot:

After an unexpected break up, a travel executive (Cook) accepts an assignment to go undercover and learn about the tourist industry in Vietnam. Along the way she finds adventure and romance with her Vietnamese expat tour guide when they decide to hijack the tour bus in order to explore life and love off the beaten path.

Who is cast in A Tourist’s Guide to Love?

Netflix’s A Tourist’s Guide to Love will be led by Rachael Leigh Cook, whose credits include She’s All That, He’s All That, Love Guaranteed as well as many voice acting roles in video games. No other cast members are known at this point.

What’s the production status of A Tourist’s Guide to Love?

As of November 2021, Netflix’s A Tourist’s Guide to Love is planned to enter production in March 2022 according to issue 1271 of Production Weekly.

Filming is to take place in South East Asia, particularly Vietnam.

What’s the Netflix release date for A Tourist’s Guide to Love?

Netflix hasn’t set a release date for A Tourist’s Guide to Love, but given a March 2022 production start we are probably looking at an early 2023 release.