‘Resort to Love’ Netflix Rom-Com: Everything We Know So Far

Coming to Netflix in July 2021 is Christina Milian’s second rom-com for the streaming service, Resort to Love. We’ve got everything you need to know about Netflix’s upcoming romantic comedy including the plot, cast, trailer and Netflix release date.

Resort to Love is an upcoming Netflix Original romantic comedy directed by Steven K. Tsuchida and written by Tabi McCartney and Dana Schmalenberg. The feature is produced by Alicia Keys under her production label AK Worldwide, alongside Identical Pictures, Story Ink, and The Malina Yarn Company with Maggie Malina and Jeremy Kipp Walker also working as producers.

When is the Resort to Love Netflix release date?

It has been confirmed that Resort to Love will be available to stream on Netflix on Thursday, July. 29th, 2021.

The Original will be available to stream worldwide.

What is the plot of Resort to Love?

After a meltdown in her music career, artist Erica is hired for a gig on a luxurious exotic island resort as the entertainment for a wedding. The only problem is, Erica’s ex-fiance is the lucky groom to be.

Who are the cast members of Resort to Love?

We’re still waiting for more information on the roles of Resort to Love:

Role Cast Member Where Have I Seen/Heard Them Before Erica Christina Milian Be Cool | Pulse | Falling Inn Love Caleb Sinqua Walls Shark Night 3D | The 15:17 to Paris | Teen Wolf Jason Jay Pharoah SNL | Unsane | White Famous TBA Alexander Hodge Insecure | Black Lightning | Tommy TBA Karen Obliom Games People Play | Doom Patrol | Insecure TBA T.J. Power The Little Death | Offspring | Eat Pray Love TBA Jeryl Prescott The Walking Dead | Ray Donavan | The Skeleton TBA Tymberlee Hill Due Date | The Hotwives or Orlando | Grey’s Anatomy TBA Sylvaine Strike Resort to Love | Bram Fischer | District 9

Despite the film’s imminent release, there are still sparingly few details on the roles of the movie.

To date, this is the second Netflix Original romantic-comedy that actress Christina Milian has starred in. Milian previously starred as Gabriela in Falling Inn Love.

Are you looking forward to the release of Resort to Love on Netflix? Let us know in the comments below!