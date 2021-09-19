Netflix Period Drama Series ‘Transatlantic’: What We Know So Far

Expanding its library of international content, Netflix has signed a multi-year creative partnership with Anna Winger, author and the creator of Unorthodox and her production company Airlift Productions. One of the first projects to come out of this deal will be a new period drama series, temporarily titled Transatlantic.

Based in Berlin, Airlift is working with writers from around the world on projects set in Europe, Africa, and the UK. Winger will also work with Netflix’s Grow Creative initiative to help foster the next generation of talent in Europe.

“Berlin is a crossroads for international artists. As an American living and working here, far from Hollywood, my work is deeply rooted in local conversations. I founded Airlift as an umbrella for resulting collaborations and am thrilled that Netflix provides us with such a direct connection to the global audience. This partnership is an opportunity to build on our Unorthodox experience, bringing ambitious projects to life.”

Rachel Eggebeen, Netflix’s Director of Original Series:

“We are very excited about our new partnership with Anna. Having witnessed her magic whilst collaborating on Unorthodox, we’re already aware of her unique talent for turning stories into thrilling global hits. The combination of Anna’s creative vision and our ambitions for our growing European drama offering align perfectly. We’re looking forward to working with Anna and the team at Airlift Productions to bring their series to our members in Germany and around the world.”

What’s the plot of Transatlantic?

Netflix’s Transatlantic is inspired by the true adventures of the Emergency Rescue Committee and Julie Orringer’s 2019 novel, The Flight Portfolio. Here is the synopsis of the novel:

In 1940, Varian Fry traveled to Marseille carrying three thousand dollars and a list of imperiled artists and writers he hoped to help escape within a few weeks. Instead, he stayed more than a year, working to procure false documents, amass emergency funds, and arrange journeys across Spain and Portugal, where the refugees would embark for safer ports. His many clients included Hannah Arendt, Max Ernst, Marcel Duchamp, and Marc Chagall, and the race against time to save them is a tale of forbidden love, high-stakes adventure, and unimaginable courage.

Who is cast in Transatlantic?

As of September 2021, no cast members have been announced for Netflix’s Transatlantic.

What’s the production status of Transatlantic?

The series is currently in pre-production with filming following soon.

What’s the Netflix release date for Transatlantic?

Netflix hasn’t set a release date for Transatlantic, but we wouldn’t expect it to arrive on the streamer earlier than late 2022.