What’s Coming to Netflix UK in February 2023

What’s Coming to Netflix UK on February 1st

Adrian Dunbar’s Coastal Ireland (Season 1) – Docu-series joining host Adrian as he explores his home and roots.

– Docu-series joining host Adrian as he explores his home and roots. All Eyes on Him (Season 1) – Animated Arabic series.

– Animated Arabic series. Come Play (2020) – Horror starring Gillian Jacobs about a monster who manifests through smartphones and mobile devices.

Deadline (Limited Series) – Four-part mystery drama miniseries that aired on Channel 5. About a journalist who becomes fascinated by an enigmatic young widow.

– Four-part mystery drama miniseries that aired on Channel 5. About a journalist who becomes fascinated by an enigmatic young widow. Four Good Days (2020) – Mila Kunis stars in this Oscar-nominated drama about a mother helping her daughter work through four crucial days of recovery from substance abuse.

Girls5Eva (Seasons 1-2) – Now revived at Netflix, those in international regions (including the UK) will check out the Peacock comedy series about a one-hit-wonder girl group giving their musical careers another shot.

– Now revived at Netflix, those in international regions (including the UK) will check out the Peacock comedy series about a one-hit-wonder girl group giving their musical careers another shot. Gunther’s Millions (Limited Series) Netflix Original – A dog with a trust fund isn’t the strangest part of this story. Documentary series from director Aurelien Leturgie.

– A dog with a trust fund isn’t the strangest part of this story. Documentary series from director Aurelien Leturgie. I Will Be Your Bloom (Season 1) – Japanese drama series about high school teacher becoming the manager of a failing boyband.

– Japanese drama series about high school teacher becoming the manager of a failing boyband. LEGO Friends: Heartlake Stories (Limited Series) – Kids animated series.

– Kids animated series. My Lover My Killer (Season 2) – British true-crime docuseries examining murder cases in which the victims meet tragic ends because of relationships that go very wrong.

– British true-crime docuseries examining murder cases in which the victims meet tragic ends because of relationships that go very wrong. Terminator 3: Rise of the Machines (2003) – Arnold Schwarzenegger suits up for the first Terminator movie not directed by James Cameron.

– Arnold Schwarzenegger suits up for the first Terminator movie not directed by James Cameron. Zoom: Academy for Superheroes (2006) – Tim Allen stars in this family movie looking to turn kids into bonefied superheroes.

What’s Coming to Netflix UK on February 2nd

Freeridge (Season 1) Netflix Original – Spin-off to On My Block with an all-new batch of teens.

– Spin-off to On My Block with an all-new batch of teens. MAKE MY DAY (Season 1) Netflix Original – Sci-fi anime series set on an ice planet where humans come across a strange monster.

What’s Coming to Netflix UK on February 3rd

Class (Season 1) Netflix Original – Indian series about three students from poor neighborhoods who join an exclusive high-class school. Akin to Elite.

– Indian series about three students from poor neighborhoods who join an exclusive high-class school. Akin to Elite. Infiesto (2023) Netflix Original – Spanish crime movie.

– Spanish crime movie. True Spirit (2023) Netflix Original – Australia-produced movie about Jessica Watson, who sets out to sail around the world and break records.

Viking Wolf (2023) Netflix Original – Norweigen-based werewolf horror movie.

What’s Coming to Netflix UK on February 8th

Bill Russell: Legend (2023) Netflix Original – Documentary on the legendary NBA player and philanthropist.

– Documentary on the legendary NBA player and philanthropist. The Exchange (Season 1) Netflix Original –

What’s Coming to Netflix UK on February 9th

Dear David (2023) Netflix Original – Indonesian teen romance.

– Indonesian teen romance. Dr. Jason Leong: Ride with Caution (2023) – Malaysian comedy stand-up special.

– Malaysian comedy stand-up special. My Dad the Bounty Hunter (Season 1) Netflix Original – New animated series following the space adventures of two kids after discovering their dad is an intergalactic bounty hunter.

You (Season 4 – Part 1) Netflix Original – The first batch of episodes of Netflix’s drama with Joe headed to London.

What’s Coming to Netflix UK on February 10th

10 Days of a Good Man (2023) Netflix Original – Turkish mystery movie.

– Turkish mystery movie. Love to Hate You (Season 1) Netflix Original – Korean romantic comedy series about two seemingly enemies forced to date each other.

– Korean romantic comedy series about two seemingly enemies forced to date each other. Your Place or Mine (2023) Netflix Original – Ashton Kutcher and Reese Witherspoon star in this romantic comedy arriving just in time for Valentine’s Day.

What’s Coming to Netflix UK on February 13th

Squared Love All Over Again (2023) Netflix Original – Indonesian romance movie.

What’s Coming to Netflix UK on February 14th

All the Places (2023) Netflix Original – Two siblings who haven’t seen each other in 15 years mend their relationship while fulfilling a childhood dream: a motorcycle road trip through Mexico.

– Two siblings who haven’t seen each other in 15 years mend their relationship while fulfilling a childhood dream: a motorcycle road trip through Mexico. Robocar Poli: SongSong Museum (Season 1) – Kids animated series.

– Kids animated series. A Sunday Affair (2023) Netflix Original – Nollywood romance movie.

– Nollywood romance movie. In Love All Over Again (Season 1) Netflix Original – Spanish romance series about Irene and Julio who have been falling in love, splitting up, and then trying again.

– Spanish romance series about Irene and Julio who have been falling in love, splitting up, and then trying again. Jim Jefferies: High n’ Dry (2023) Netflix Original – Comedy stand-up special.

– Comedy stand-up special. Perfect Match (Season 1) Netflix Original – Reality dating series.

– Reality dating series. Re/Member (2023) Netflix Original – Japanese teen horror movie.

What’s Coming to Netflix UK on February 15th

#NoFilter (Season 1) Netflix Original – Brazillian series about a young girl dropping out of college to become an influencer.

– Brazillian series about a young girl dropping out of college to become an influencer. African Queens: Njinga (2022) Netflix Original – Jada Pinkett Smith EPs and stars in this new docuseries looking into the African Queens.

– Jada Pinkett Smith EPs and stars in this new docuseries looking into the African Queens. CoComelon (Season 7) – New season of the pre-school animated series.

Eva Lasting (Season 1) Netflix Original – A mysterious teen girl arrives at an all-boys school in 1970s Colombia, breaking stereotypes, rules… and a few hearts.

– A mysterious teen girl arrives at an all-boys school in 1970s Colombia, breaking stereotypes, rules… and a few hearts. Full Swing (Season 1) Netflix Original – Sports golf docu-series.

– Sports golf docu-series. The Law According to Lidia Poët (Season 1) Netflix Original – Forbidden from practicing law, a woman prepares to fight the court’s decision. Inspired by the true story of Lidia Poët, Italy’s first female lawyer

– Forbidden from practicing law, a woman prepares to fight the court’s decision. Inspired by the true story of Lidia Poët, Italy’s first female lawyer Red Rose (Season 1) – BBC teen series.

What’s Coming to Netflix UK on February 16th

Barbie Video Game Hero (Season 1) – Animated kids series.

– Animated kids series. Dead in Tombstone (2013) – Danny Trejo stars in this fantasy western where a fallen gang leader can enact revenge by making a pact with the devil.

Dearest (Season 1) – Japanese crime mystery series.

– Japanese crime mystery series. Dragonheart: Battle for the Heartfire (2017) – Fourth movie in the Dragonheart fantasy franchise starring Tom Rhys Harries, Jessamine-Bliss Bell, and Patrick Stewart.

– Fourth movie in the Dragonheart fantasy franchise starring Tom Rhys Harries, Jessamine-Bliss Bell, and Patrick Stewart. Greg Davies Live – Firing Cheeseballs at a Dog (2011) – Comedy stand-up special.

– Comedy stand-up special. I Am Bolt (2016) – Documentary on the legacy of the fastest man in history, Usain Bolt.

Racing Hearts (2014) – Jamie Dornan and Charlotte de Bruyne romance.

– Jamie Dornan and Charlotte de Bruyne romance. The Full-Time Escapist (Multiple Seasons) – Japanese romantic drama series.

– Japanese romantic drama series. The Upshaws (Part 3) Netflix Original – Multi-cam sitcom.

What’s Coming to Netflix UK on February 17th

A Girl and an Astronaut (Season 1) Netflix Original – Polish sci-fi series that sees an astronaut return home after 30 years while not aging a single day.

– Polish sci-fi series that sees an astronaut return home after 30 years while not aging a single day. Community Squad (Season 1) Netflix Original – Argentinian series about a ragtag civilian patrol squad created to improve the image of the police force.

– Argentinian series about a ragtag civilian patrol squad created to improve the image of the police force. Ganglands (Season 2) Netflix Original – Return of the French action crime thriller series.

– Return of the French action crime thriller series. Unlocked (2023) Netflix Original – Korean sci-fi movie.

What’s Coming to Netflix UK on February 19th

Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway (2021) – The sequel to the animated bunny adventure and in this entry, Peter heads to the big city.

– The sequel to the animated bunny adventure and in this entry, Peter heads to the big city. Whindersson Nunes: Preaching to the Choir (2023) Netflix Original – Stand-up comedy special from Brazil.

What’s Coming to Netflix UK on February 22nd

Murdaugh Murders: A Southern Scandal (Season 1) Netflix Original – Crime docu-series.

Nocebo (2022) – Eva Green and Mark Strong star in this psychological thriller about a fashion designer being helped when ill with a mysterious cure.

– Eva Green and Mark Strong star in this psychological thriller about a fashion designer being helped when ill with a mysterious cure. The Strays (2023) Netflix Original – A light-skinned Black woman’s meticulously crafted life of privilege starts to unravel when two strangers show up in her quaint suburban town.

– A light-skinned Black woman’s meticulously crafted life of privilege starts to unravel when two strangers show up in her quaint suburban town. Triptych (Season 1) Netflix Original – Mexican series.

What’s Coming to Netflix on February 23rd

An Inconvenient Love (2022) – Filipino romantic comedy.

– Filipino romantic comedy. Call Me Chihiro (2023) Netflix Original – Japanese romantic drama.

Outer Banks (Season 3) Netflix Original – New adventures take the Pogues to the Caribbean and far beyond as the friends are pulled into a dangerous rival’s hunt for a legendary lost city.

– New adventures take the Pogues to the Caribbean and far beyond as the friends are pulled into a dangerous rival’s hunt for a legendary lost city. That Girl Lay Lay (Season 2) Netflix Original – Kids multi-cam series.

What’s Coming to Netflix on February 24th

Formula 1: Drive to Survive (Season 5) Netflix Original – Docu-series recapping the 2022 Formula 1 World Championship.

– Docu-series recapping the 2022 Formula 1 World Championship. Oddballs (Season 2) Netflix Original – Animated series.

– Animated series. We Have a Ghost (2023) Netflix Original – Based on a short story, this family comedy is about what happens when a family finds a ghost and goes viral online. Starring David Harbour and Anthony Mackie.

Who Were We Running From? (Season 1) Netflix Original – Turkish series.

What’s Coming to Netflix on February 28th

A Whole Lifetime with Jamie Demetriou (2023) Netflix Original – Stand-up comedy special.

– Stand-up comedy special. Too Hot to Handle: Germany (Season 1) Netflix Original – Dating reality series.

