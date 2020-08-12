‘The Circle US’ Season 2: Netflix Release & What We Know So Far

The Circle (US) was given a quick renewal on Netflix and has seen numerous regional variants released thus far but we finally have a few new details thanks to a casting call for The Circle season 2. Here’s what we know.

Just to catch anyone up not familiar with the reality series, it’s been adapted from the United Kingdom version that airs first on Channel 4. The US version was the first with French (added on April 9th) and Brazillian (added on March 11th) variations also currently now on Netflix.

The series is often compared to the Black Mirror episode Nosedive where contestants live apart and are voted out (or blocked as the show calls it) to hopefully come up with a winner. The series is actually perfect for the social distancing era so it’ll be interesting to see how different season 2 will be to the first.

The news of season 2 of the US version of The Circle was announced as part of renewal blitz in early 2020 for its reality slate including renewals for Love is Blind and Marie Kondo too.

When will The Circle US season 2 release on Netflix?

Thanks to a casting site, we know several things regarding season 2 of The Circle. Firstly, as of August 2020, applications for the new season were still open although it notes that “shortlisting is underway”.

Casting began back in June 2020.

🗣CIRCLE, MESSAGE🗣

Fill in that application form – we’re still casting NATIONWIDE for season 2! 🇺🇸https://t.co/KKi92HcnFi — The Circle US Casting 🇺🇸 (@CastTheCircleUS) June 28, 2020

Additionally, there’s some further information about what’s happening with the production schedule during COVID-19 that has meant many Netflix shows have been postponed.

According to the listing, season 2 “Tentatively shoots for 6-weeks in late October/early November.”

That tells us that the series should be wrapped up by the end of 2020 and be ready for release in early 2021 at the earliest.

How to apply for The Circle on Netflix

Right now, the best way to apply is with the aforementioned casting site that is accepting applications up until August 28th, 2020. You can also apply via the official site for The Circle US casting by Studio Lambert.

They are looking for anyone above the age of 21, both genders and all ethnicities.

Are you looking forward to season 2 of The Circle coming to Netflix? Let us know in the comments.