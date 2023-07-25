Netflix News

Netflix Releases First Look Photos for ‘Virgin River’ Season 5

The new season arrives on Netflix later this year.

Published on EST

first look photos for virgin river season 5 released

Virgin River. Martin Henderson as Jack Sheridan in episode 507 of Virgin River. Cr. Courtesy of Netflix © 2023

Virgin River season 5 is just around the corner, and ahead of its expected release in Fall 2023 (we’re expecting confirmation on this imminently), Netflix has released over a dozen new images for the forthcoming season, which provides a window into what we can expect from the forthcoming season.

The release date for Virgin River season 5 has been a contentious subject, as we’ve covered in our main preview. The show was first confirmed at Netflix’s ad upfront presentation to be coming in Fall 2023. The official TUDUM site then set the release date as September 7th, which multiple cast members and the showrunner discredited. Since then, Alexandra Breckenridge has teased that the show will receive a September release.

As we teased quite recently, thanks to the release of the episode titles for the forthcoming season, a fire looks to be on the horizon for the new season, that’s set to be 12 episodes long.

Among the key plot points going into season 5 include Hope’s recovery, Paige’s ongoing situation with Vince, Christopher and Preacher, Brie and Bardy’s relationship, and Doc’s devastating diagnosis.

We’re also getting many new characters, plus the returns of favorites Lauren Hammersley, Alexandra Breckenridge, Tim Matheson, Annette O’Toole, Colin Lawrence, and more.

Of course, Virgin River was also given a season 6 renewal order. It was originally expected to begin production this month (July 2023), but things have been put on pause due to the writer’s and now actors’ strike.

Without further ado, here’s your first look pictures for Virgin River season 5:

VirginRiver Season4 Episode10 00 18 06 05RC

Virgin River. Lauren Hammersley as Charmaine Roberts in episode 410 of Virgin River. Cr. Courtesy Of Netflix © 2022

VirginRiver Season4 Episode12 00 10 29 03RC

Virgin River. (L to R) Alexandra Breckenridge as Mel Monroe, Tim Matheson as Doc Mullins in episode 412 of Virgin River. Cr. Courtesy Of Netflix © 2022

Virgin River n S5 E1 00 06 33 21R

Virgin River. Alexandra Breckenridge as Mel Monroe in episode 501 of Virgin River. Cr. Courtesy of Netflix © 2023

Virgin River n S5 E5 00 37 58 07R

Virgin River. (L to R) Annette O’Toole as Hope, Colin Lawrence as Preacher in episode 505 of Virgin River. Cr. Courtesy of Netflix © 2023

Virgin River n S5 E4 00 37 24 01R

Virgin River. (L to R) Alexandra Breckenridge as Mel Monroe, Martin Henderson as Jack Sheridan in episode 504 of Virgin River. Cr. Courtesy of Netflix © 2023

Virgin River n S5 E1 00 31 07 17R

Virgin River. (L to R) Colin Lawrence as Preacher, Lexa Doig as Paige Lassiter in episode 501 of Virgin River. Cr. Courtesy of Netflix © 2023

Virgin River n S5 E7 00 38 58 18R

Virgin River. Annette O’Toole as Hope in episode 507 of Virgin River. Cr. Courtesy of Netflix © 2023

Virgin River n S5 E4 00 29 05 18R

Virgin River. (L to R) Christina Jastrzembska as Lydie, Teryl Rothery as Muriel St. Claire, Gwynyth Walsh as Jo Ellen, Sarah Dugdale as Lizzie, Annette O’Toole as Hope, Nicola Cavendish as Connie in episode 504 of Virgin River. Cr. Courtesy of Netflix © 2023

Virgin River n S5 E5 00 21 50 02R

Virgin River. (L to R) Sarah Dugdale as Lizzie, Kai Bradbury as Denny in episode 505 of Virgin River. Cr. Courtesy of Netflix © 2023

Virgin River n S5 E5 00 23 18 07R

Virgin River. (L-R) Zibby Allen as Brie, John Prowse, Miranda Edwards as Ivy Richardson in episode 505 of Virgin River. Cr. Courtesy of Netflix © 2023

Virgin River n S5 E7 00 23 41 18R

Virgin River. Benjamin Hollingsworth as Brady in episode 507 of Virgin River. Cr. Courtesy of Netflix © 2023

Virgin River n S5 E2 00 12 00 18R

Virgin River. Tim Matheson as Doc Mullins in episode 502 of Virgin River. Cr. Courtesy of Netflix © 2023

Are you looking forward to Virgin River season 5? Let us know in the comments down below.

