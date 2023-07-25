Netflix Releases First Look Photos for ‘Virgin River’ Season 5

Virgin River season 5 is just around the corner, and ahead of its expected release in Fall 2023 (we’re expecting confirmation on this imminently), Netflix has released over a dozen new images for the forthcoming season, which provides a window into what we can expect from the forthcoming season.

The release date for Virgin River season 5 has been a contentious subject, as we’ve covered in our main preview. The show was first confirmed at Netflix’s ad upfront presentation to be coming in Fall 2023. The official TUDUM site then set the release date as September 7th, which multiple cast members and the showrunner discredited. Since then, Alexandra Breckenridge has teased that the show will receive a September release.

Article continues below...



September confirmed by Alex and Zibby now pic.twitter.com/u8Kd0DSN9J — VirginRiverPassionate (@VRPassionate) July 25, 2023

As we teased quite recently, thanks to the release of the episode titles for the forthcoming season, a fire looks to be on the horizon for the new season, that’s set to be 12 episodes long.

Among the key plot points going into season 5 include Hope’s recovery, Paige’s ongoing situation with Vince, Christopher and Preacher, Brie and Bardy’s relationship, and Doc’s devastating diagnosis.

We’re also getting many new characters, plus the returns of favorites Lauren Hammersley, Alexandra Breckenridge, Tim Matheson, Annette O’Toole, Colin Lawrence, and more.

Of course, Virgin River was also given a season 6 renewal order. It was originally expected to begin production this month (July 2023), but things have been put on pause due to the writer’s and now actors’ strike.

Without further ado, here’s your first look pictures for Virgin River season 5:

Are you looking forward to Virgin River season 5? Let us know in the comments down below.