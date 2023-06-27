‘Virgin River’ Season 5 Episode Titles Reveal Key Plot Details for New Season

We’re just a few months away from our return to Virgin River on Netflix, with the fifth season scheduled to release sometime in Fall 2023, and now we’ve got all twelve episode titles for the new season.

Announced in May 2023 to be coming at some point in Autumn (September 2023 has been heavily suggested as the release month for the new season), season 5 of Virgin River will see the return of all your favorites (plus a few new faces) picking up the day after the season 4 finale.

Episode Titles for Virgin River Season 5

Please note: these episode titles are not in the correct order.

Now let’s dig into the episode titles for season 5 of Virgin River:

Songbird (Expected to be episode 2)

Calculated Risk (Expected to be episode 3)

Never Gonna Be the Same (Expected to be episode 4)

A Second Chance

Angel’s Peak

Father Christmas

The More the Merrier

From the Ashes

Full Moon

Heroes Rise

Labor Day

Trial by Fire

What do these episode titles suggest we have in store for the new season? The Viewer’s Perspective on Instagram told us that the episode titles likely confirm that “the plot of the fire hitting the community” will be prominent throughout the season and likely “develop through multiple episodes.”

They predicted that Never Gonna Be The Same, Trial By Fire, From The Ashes, and Heroes Rise could all be related.

Elsewhere, the account stated that Angel’s Peak reflects the ninth book in the series and that we’re definitely getting a Christmas episode of Virgin River this season.

Among the writers attached this season include Patrick S. Smith (who notably takes over as showrunner this season), Jackson Sinder, Talia Gonzalez, Tesia Joy Walker, Erin Cardillo, Richard Keith, Thomas Ian Griffith, Mary Page Keller, John Lowe, Ildiko Susany, Jackson Sinder, and Tesia Joy Walker.

We’ll soon update our main Virgin River season 5 preview with all the new episode titles in due course.

Of course, we’ll be on the lookout for any and all information for the now confirmed sixth season of Virgin River, which was originally thought to get underway with production in the Summer of 2023. However, with the ongoing writer’s strike, it looks like that’s no longer the case.

