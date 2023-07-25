Netflix K-Drama ‘A Time Called You’: Release Date & What We Know So Far

2023 has been another strong year for K-Dramas on Netflix, and one such drama we’re incredibly excited about is A Time Called You, the Korean adaptation of the Taiwanese drama Someday or One Day. Coming to Netflix in September 2023, here’s everything we know so far on A Time Called You.

A Time Called You is an upcoming South Korean Netflix Original drama series and adaptation of the Taiwanese drama Someday or One Day. Directing the drama is Kim Jin Won who previously directed shows such as My Country: The New Age and Just Between Lovers.

When is the Netflix release date for A Time Called You?

The series was first confirmed to be part of Netflix’s 2023 roster of K-dramas earlier in the year, although no official release date was announced at the time. As part of that K-drama slate, we got a couple of first-look images plus a clip within a sizzle reel.

We can confirm that Netflix will release A Time Called You Season 1 on September 8th, 2023.

What is the plot of A Time Called You?

The plot of A Time Called You has been sourced from Mydramalist:

“Han Jun Hee’s boyfriend Ko Yeon Jun died one year ago. She still hasn’t gotten over his death and misses him a lot. One day, she somehow travels back in time to the year 1998 and finds herself as high school student Kwon Min Joo. There, she meets high school student Nam Si Heon. She is surprised to see how much Nam Si Heon resembles her late boyfriend Ko Yeon Jun.”

Who are the cast members of A Time Called You?

Jeon Yeo Been is becoming an increasingly familiar face on Netflix having starred in four Netflix Originals already. The actress had a guest role in Live but has since been in leading roles in all her movies and series for Netflix. So far Jeon Yeo Bin has starred in the movie Night in Paradise, and the series Be Melodramatic, Vincenzo and will be seen once again in Glitch. In A Time Called You, Jeon Yeo Been takes on the roles of Han Jun Hee and Kwon Min Joo.

Ahn Hyo Seop has previously starred in two Netflix Original series, A Business Proposal, and Abyss. Like his fellow cast mate, Ahn Hyo Seop takes on two roles in A Time Called You, Ko Yeun Jun and Nam Si Heon.

So far Kang Hoon has starred in three Netflix Original series, but only in guest and supporting roles, which makes A Time Called You the actor’s first leading role on Netflix. Kang Hoon has been seen in, You Are My Spring, Twenty-Five Twenty-One and Little Women.

Lee Min Goo has been cast in an unnamed role, but some fans may recognize the actor as Lee Jin Soo in the Netflix horror series All of Us Are Dead. He will also appear in a supporting role in the original series Glitch.

What is the production status of A Time Called You?

Official Production Status: Post-Production (Last Updated:16/06/2023)

Filming has been ongoing for A Time Called You since April 2022. It has been reported by IMDb Pro that filming came to an end by January 5th, 2023. However, there may have been some reshoots, as a separate post-production date of April 21st, 2023, is also listed.

What is the episode count of A Time Called You?

We have confirmation that the first season of A Time Called You has a total of 12 episodes.

Are you looking forward to the release of A Time Called You on Netflix? Let us know in the comments below!