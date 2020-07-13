Netflix Sci-Fi ‘Away’ Season 1: Plot, Cast, Trailer & Netflix Release Date

An exciting new science-fiction drama is coming to Netflix in September 2020, Away. Starring Oscar-winning actress Hilary Swank, the exciting new drama will be the second Sci-Fi Original featuring Swank after I Am Mother. We have everything you need to know about Away, including the plot, cast, trailer, and Netflix release date.

Away is an upcoming Netflix Original sci-fi drama series created by Andrew Hinderaker. Production of the series is being led by True Jack Productions, 6thh & Idaho, and Universal Television.

When is the Netflix release date for Away?

In the Netflix teaser trailer for Away, it was confirmed that the Sci-Fi series will be arriving on Friday, 4th of September, 2020.

All ten confirmed episodes will be available to stream upon release. Each episode will have an approximate runtime between 45 and 60 minutes.

Go – Written by Andrew Hinderaker Negative Return – Written by Jessica Goldberg A Little Faith – Written by Janine Nabers Excellent Chariots – Written by Ellen Fairey Half the Sky – Written by Andrew Hinderaker Space Dogs – Written by Jason Katims Half the Sky – Written by Aditi Brennan Kapil Spektr – Written by Jessica Goldberg Vital Signs – Written by Chris Jones Home – Written by Andrew Hinderaker

What is the plot of Away?

Emma Green, a US astronaut embarks on a year-long mission to Mars with an international space crew. Leaving her husband and daughter behind, the mission will be treacherous with great risk that it’s only a one-way trip.

Who are the cast members of Away?

The following actors have been confirmed to be starring in Away:

Role Cast Member Where Have I Seen/Heard Them Before? Emma Green Hilary Swank Million Dollar Baby | Boys Don’t Cry | P.S. I Love You Alexis Logan Talitha Eliana Bateman Annabelle: Creation | Geostorm | Love, Simon Matt Josh Charles Dead Poets Society | Four Brothers | S.W.A.T. Kwesi Ato Essandoh Jason Bourne | Blood Diamond | Garden State Isaac Rodriguez Adam Irigoyeen Shake It Up | The Last Ship | The Fosters Misha Mark Ivanir The Good Shepherd | The Terminal | Wolfenstein 2: The New Order Ram Ray Panthaki Colette | Official Secrets | Marcella Yu Vivian Yu The Last Emperor | Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles 3 | The Pillow Book Melissa Ramirez Monique Gabriela Curnen The Dark Knight | Half Nelson | Contagion Cassie Felicia Patti Away | Love You mORE Darlene Cole Gabrielle Rose The Sweet Hereafter | A Dog’s Purpose | Maudie Meera Patel Veena Sood The Bog Year | Timecop | Downsizing

Where was Away filmed?

Filming took place in North Vancouver Canada from August 26th, 2019 to February 5th, 2020.

Thankfully principal photography was able to conclude before the COVID19 pandemic wreaked havoc upon the industry.

Can I stream Away on Netflix in 4K?

Netflix has made an incredible effort into its 4K library, and there are hundreds of titles now available to stream in UHD.

Away will also be available to stream in 4K upon release but subscribers will need a premium subscription, a 4K device, and an internet connection capable of maintaining 25Mbps.

Are you looking forward to the release of Away on Netflix? Let us know in the comments below!