Netflix Scoops Documentary ‘Take Care of Maya’; Eyes June 2023 Release Date

Netflix has announced a slew of new documentaries hitting the service over the next few months, and one comes from Story Syndicate called Take Care of Maya.

The documentary will make its world premiere first at the Tribeca Film Festival in New York City between June 7th and June 18th, 2023.

Per the Tribeca Film Festival website, the documentary will be among over 100 movies set to either premiere or showcase throughout the festival. It’s also one of several movies and docs that Netflix will bring to Tribeca, including The Perfect Find, Poisoned: The Danger in Our Food, and The Saint of Second Chances.

Per Netflix, here’s the official description for the new doc:

“When nine-year-old Maya Kowalski was admitted to Johns Hopkins All Children’s Hospital in 2016, nothing could have prepared her or her family for what they were about to go through. As the medical team tried to understand her rare illness, they began to question the basic truths that bound the Kowalskis together. Suddenly, Maya was in state custody – despite two parents who were desperate to bring their daughter home. The story of the Kowalski family – as told in their own words – will change the way you look at children’s healthcare forever.”

For more on the story, check out the Florida Center for Government Accountability article called “What Happened to Maya.”

Henry Roosevelt directs the new documentary, having worked previously on the 2013 short Native Boy and 2019 short, Sixth of June.

Ben Roosevelt and Colton Soref are co-producers on the project, with Caitlin Keating listed as a producer and Zoe Potkin as supervising producer.

Dan Cogan, Liz Garbus, Jon Bardin, Kate Barry, Henry Roosevelt, and Rylan Soref all serve as executive producers.

The documentary is produced by Story Syndicate, the outfit that Liz Garbus and Dan Cogan founded. They’ve produced many documentaries for Netflix over the past several years, including Harry & Meghan, Eat The Rich: The Gamestop Saga, and I Am Vanessa Guillen. They’re also behind some of Netflix’s Oscar efforts, including What Happened Miss Simone? and Icarus.

When will Take Care of Maya be released on Netflix?

As mentioned, the doc will premiere at the Tribeca Film Festival, with Netflix confirming it’ll arrive on the service in the Summer of 2023.

With that said, we can confirm that Netflix is currently eying a June 19th, 2023, release date for the documentary, but that’s subject to change.

Will you check out Take Care of Maya when it lands on Netflix? Let us know in the comments down below.