‘McGregor Forever’: Conor McGregor Netflix Docuseries Sets May 2023 Release Date

Netflix has provided a first look and lots of new info on the new docu-series McGregor Forever, set to release on Netflix on May 17th, 2023.

The new documentary series is being directed by Gotham Chopra and Darragh McCarthy. The doc is about the life of Conor McGregor, an Irish professional mixed martial artist and boxer who gained worldwide fame for his success in the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) and his larger-than-life personality.

McGregor serves as an executive producer on the project, which has been rumored to be in development as early as 2021.

Per a Tweet he made in September 2021, McGregor states, “I’m contractually locked into 4, 1 hour episodes that I’ve to produce right now for Netflix. Which give or take I’ve it done already.”

Since that initial announcement, McGregor has slowly teased what we can expect, including the fact we’ll be seeing his various injuries over the last few years:

“I crushed the metatarsal bones in my foot 3 weeks before the khabib fight, and still made the walk. All injuries are not the same. You will see it all on Netflix. When a serious injury with a high % of never recovering occurs, it is just simply not the same.”

A first-look trailer for the new documentary can be found below:

Per the official synopsis for the series, here’s what you can expect:

“Conor McGregor’s brutal strikes and trash-talking swagger made him the UFC’s biggest draw. This rousing docuseries follows his dynamic career.”

Compared to his previous two documentaries, which showed off the incredible highs of Mcgregor’s UFC career, instead McGregor Forever will focus on the almost career-ending leg break that he suffered in July 2021 in his fight against Dustin Poirer, and his recovery.

In the first look footage, McGregor was in surprisingly good spirits while in the hospital bed wearing a full leg cast;

“I thought it was over as well. That’s why I flipped into a different mold. Now it’s the adrenaline as well, and I wouldn’t know I would have calmed down, and part of me’s thinking ‘Jesus, imagine if it’s just been taken from me like that.’ I would go into … I would be a different person. And it was scary, to be honest. But … it’s McGregor forever. That’s it. Isn’t it? It’s McGregor forever, and don’t you forget!”

In case you can’t wait for the new docuseries to land on Netflix, the 2017 documentary Conor McGregor: Notorious is available on Netflix in over 20 regions, according to Unogs, including countries like Australia and the United Kingdom

This is one of many documentaries and docuseries Netflix is working on diving into the world of sports. Just yesterday, we got word the Tour De France docuseries is set for a release on Netflix in June and that’s in addition to series like Formula 1: Drive to Survive, Break Point, and Full Swing, plus upcoming ones covering David Beckham, the NFL and much more.

Will be checking out the new Netflix documentary series when it lands in May 2023?