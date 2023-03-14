‘The Perfect Find’ Netflix Movie: Everything We Know So Far

Adding to its Strong Black Lead movies collection, Netflix will release the romantic comedy The Perfect Find starring Gabrielle Union and Keith Powers in June 2023. Based on the bestselling book by Tia Williams, The Perfect Find will the story of Jenna Jones, whose attempt at a fresh start in the beauty industry gets her in an even messier situation.

Netflix’s The Perfect Find was developed by star Gabrielle Union in 2020, and in June of the same year, the movie landed at Netflix.

Director and actress Numa Perrier, known for her work on Jezebel, Queen Sugar, and SMILF, will direct the rom-com. Leigh Davenport (Wendy Williams: The Movie, Boomerang) is the head scriptwriter.

Jeff Morrone, Tommy Oliver, and Codie Elaine Oliver of Confluential Films are also producing, while AGC’s Stuart Ford and Glendon Palmer along with I’ll have Another’s Holly Shakoor Fleisher will serve as the executive producers. Here’s everything else we know about Netflix’s The Perfect Find:

What is the plot of The Perfect Find?

Netflix’s The Perfect Find is based on the book of the same name by award-winning author Tia Williams.

It tells the story of Jenna Jones, a former fashion designer who is broke and desperate for a second chance. After she loses her job and her long-time fiancé, she takes a job with her old arch nemesis, Darcy Vale. Vale hires her because she wants an infusion of old-school cred to her team filled with millennials. Jones soon finds herself in a relationship with the twenty-something videographer of the company who also happens to be her boss’ son. The result is a series of laugh-out-loud and crazy scenarios.

The official Netflix logline for the film reads as follows:

“Union’s character is desperate to have a fresh start in the world of beauty journalism and takes the only job available to her at a magazine where her boss is her frenemy, Darcy. She finds herself struggling to keep up with her younger and more social media savvy co-workers while keeping her boss happy — and when she starts a relationship with the company’s new videographer, she thinks her life is finally turning around until she finds out that he’s the boss’s son.”

Per Netflix, here’s an updated logline for the new movie:

“Will a forty-year-old woman with everything on the line — her high-stakes career, ticking biological clock, bank account — risk it all for an intensely lusty secret romance with the one person who could destroy her comeback, for good?”

Who is cast in The Perfect Find?

Netflix’s The Perfect Find will be led by Gabrielle Union (Bring it On, Breaking In), who will play Jenna Jones and also produces the movie via her production company “I’ll have another”.

Union will be joined by Keith Powers (Straight outta Compton, What/If, The New Edition Story) who has been signed to play Eric, and Emmy nominee Niecy Nash (Reno 911!, Claws, When They See Us) will play the formidable Darcy Vale.

Rounding out the cast of the movie is:

DB Woodside (Lucifer)

(Lucifer) Janet Hubert (The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air)

(The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air) Alani “La La” Anthony (BMF, Power)

(BMF, Power) Gina Torres (Suits)

What is the production status of The Perfect Find?

Filming for The Perfect Find started on June 18th, 2021, and lasted only seven weeks, officially ending by August 3rd, 2021.

The movie was predominantly filmed in New York City, with filming locations including an iconic Manhatten Bridge, Pennsylvania Station, and in locations such as Harlem, according to the Daily Mail.

Gabrielle Union posted on Instagram during the filming in Harlem saying:

“The Perfect Day on The Perfect Find. Shooting in Harlem & these amazing young women taught me how to double dutch, not bad for a 1st timer old timer. Please follow these young women at @jump4jerry and learn about their journey. #BlackGirlMagic”

When will The Perfect Find be released on Netflix?

While included in the initial 2023 movie lineup at Netflix, only a broad Summer 2023 release date was given for the movie.

It’s since been confirmed The Perfect Find will debut on Netflix globally on June 23rd, 2023.

Other June 2023 releases include Extraction 2, The Days, and Through My Window: Across the Sea.

Are you looking forward to the release of The Perfect Find on Netflix? Let us know in the comments below!