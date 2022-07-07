Netflix Series ‘One Hundred Years of Solitude’: What We Know So Far

In an effort to boost its production of international quality content, Netflix is set to develop a new series called One Hundred Years in Solitude, which is the first-ever adaptation of Gabriel Garcia Marquez’s novel of the same name. The project was first announced in March 2019 and after three years of silence, is back in active development.

The series will be executive produced by Marquez’s sons Rodrigo Garcia and Gonzalo García Barcha, for whom it was vital to make the One Hundred Years of Solitude series only in Spanish. They elaborated:

“In the current golden age of series, with the level of talented writing and directing, the cinematic quality of content, and the acceptance by worldwide audiences of programs in foreign languages, the time could not be better to bring an adaptation to the extraordinary global viewership that Netflix provides. We are excited to support Netflix and the filmmakers in this venture, and eager to see the final product.”

Here’s everything else we know about Netflix’s One Hundred Years of Solitude:

What’s the plot of One Hundred Years of Solitude?

As mentioned above, Netflix’s One Hundred Years of Solitude is the first-ever adaptation of Gabriel García Márquez’s internationally acclaimed 1967 novel of the same name.

It’s an epic tale of seven generations of the Buendía family that also spans a hundred years of turbulent Latin American history, from the postcolonial 1820s to the 1920s. Patriarch José Arcadio Buendía builds the utopian city of Macondo in the middle of a swamp. At first prosperous, the town attracts Gypsies and hucksters—among them the old writer Melquíades, a stand-in for the author. A tropical storm lasting nearly five years almost destroys the town, and by the fifth Buendía generation its physical decrepitude is matched by the family’s depravity. A hurricane finally erases all traces of the city.

Who is cast in One Hundred Years of Solitude?

As of July 2022, no cast members have been announced for Netflix’s One Hundred Years of Solitude, but as development gets underway, we’ll find out soon enough.

What’s the production status of One Hundred Years of Solitude?

Netflix’s One Hundred Years of Solitude is still in active development meaning the script is currently being written and revised with pre-production following afterward.

We’ll keep you updated as and when we learn more. Filming is to take place in Colombia according to a listing in Production Weekly.

What language One Hundred Years of Solitude will be in?

Netflix’s One Hundred Years of Solitude will be exclusively in Spanish as that was one of the conditions upon which the development for the series got underway in the first place as author Gabriel Garcia Marquez believed it could only be adapted in Spanish. His sons elaborate:

“For decades our father was reluctant to sell the film rights to Cien Años de Soledad because he believed that it could not be made under the time constraints of a feature film, or that producing it in a language other than Spanish would not do it justice.”

According to The New York Times, Márquez, who died at 87 in 2014, received many offers over the years to develop this for the screen, but without a firm commitment to make a Spanish-language adaptation, many of these were considered “non-starters.”

How many episodes will be in One Hundred Years of Solitude?

Netflix hasn’t disclosed how many episodes this series will have, but six to eight would be a good guess as that’s the usual Netflix standard these days.

What’s the Netflix release date for One Hundred Years of Solitude?

Netflix hasn’t announced any dates for One Hundred Years of Solitude, but considering its very early development stage, we can probably expect only a late 2023 or even more likely a 2024 release date.