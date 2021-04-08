Netflix Sitcom ‘The Upshaws’ Season 1 is Coming to Netflix in May 2021

Netflix has been dropping new sitcoms left and right in 2021 and they don’t plan to stop anytime soon. The next sitcom, coming to Netflix in May 2021, is Wanda Sykes’ and Regina Hicks’ The Upshaws. We’re keeping track of everything you need to know about The Upshaws, including the plot, cast, trailer, and Netflix release date.

The Upshaws is an upcoming Netflix Original sitcom series created by Wanda Sykes and Regina Hicks. Both co-creators are also executive producers on the series, alongside Mike Epps, Page Hurwitz, and Niles Kirchner.

Upon release, The Upshaws will be the fourth sitcom to arrive on Netflix in 2021.

When is The Upshaws season 1 Netflix release date?

It has been confirmed by Netflix that the first season of The Upshaws is coming to Netflix on Wednesday, May 12th, 2021.

What is the plot of The Upshaws?

The Upshaws, a working-class African-American family in Indiana, do their best to get by without a blueprint to success. Bennie, the loveable and charming head of the family constantly butts heads with his sister-in-law Lucretia, who only puts up with Bennie’s antics for the sake of her sister.

Who are the cast members of The Upshaws?

The following cast members have been confirmed to be starring in the first season of The Upshaws:

Role Cast Member Where Have I Seen/Heard Them Before? Lucretia Wanda Sykes Monster-in-Law | Ice Age: Continental Drift | Bad Moms Bennie Mike Epps Resident Evil: Apocalypse | Friday After Next | The Hangover Tony Michel Estime Last Holiday | Harbinger Down | The Bernie Mac Show Bernard Jr. Jermelle Simon Animal Kingdom | Sojourn | Confessions of a Hollywood Bartender Maya Journey Christine Let It Snow Regina Kim Fields The Facts of Life | Living Single | What to Expect When You’re Expecting Kelvin Diamond Lyons 5th Ward Savannah Daria Johns Nappily Ever After | Animator | A Black Lady Sketch Show Aaliyah Khali Spraggins Empire | Redlining | Mulatto Sheila Dayna Dooley Henry Danger | Black-ish | Boy Bye Duck Page Kennedy S.W.A.T. | The Meg | Rush Hour Hector Dwayne Perkins Recycled Babies | Dying to Kill | Funny You Should Ask

Wanda Sykes has had her own Netflix Stand-Up special in 2019 when Wanda Sykes: Not Normal landed in May 2019. The Upshaws will be the first lead role in a series for the comedian, having previously guest-starred in the adult-animated series Bojack Horseman and Big Mouth.

What is the episode count?

Thanks to the IMDb page for The Upshaws, we can now confirm that the first season will have a total of ten episodes.

