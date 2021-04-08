‘Great Pretender’ Season 3: Netflix Renewal Status & Release Date

One of Netflix’s most popular anime series of 2020, Great Pretender is still yet to receive a renewal for a third season. There is some hope that the anime series will return in the future, especially if the series director Hiro Kaburagi has his way.

Great Pretender is an internationally licensed Netlfix Original crime-comedy anime written by Ryōta Kosawa, and directed by Hiro Kaburagi. The series has been produced by WIT Studio and was broadcast on Japan’s Fuji TV. The series was easily one of the most visually striking anime of 2020, using an explosive amount of color that impress audiences worldwide.

Professional swindler and the supposed best in Japan, Edamura Masato and his partner in crime Kudo attempted to trick a Frenchmen in Asakusa, only to be swindled in return. Revealing himself to be Laurent Thierry, one of the best world’s best swindlers and leader of the Mafia. Edamura’s fate is now in Laurent Thierry’s hands as the young man engages in the Frenchman’s dirty jobs.

Great Pretender Season 3 Netflix Renewal Status

Official Netflix Renewal Status: Pending (Last Updated: 08/04/2021)

Despite the second season being released several months ago, there is no indication that Netflix has renewed Great Pretender for a third season.

Interestingly, the director of the series Hiro Kaburagi has shown interest in developing a new season for the anime. In an interview with the anime news network, Kaburagi had the following to say on the series;

I am stoked that this work has received so much such support in both Japan and overseas. By streaming this anime online to viewers around the world, I am extremely happy that I could see the reactions of all the fans. As a representative of the GP staff, I extend my gratitude to you all. Thank you so much! Also, if the circumstances allow for it, I am really looking forward to a new anime that’s even better for all of you! Oh, and if you want to see a GP sequel, do be sure to tell your friends and acquaintances about it, so that you can increase the viewer count on Netflix! Now then, let us see each other again someday!

At the very least the interest and support are there from both the worldwide fanbase and the staff of WIT Studio. All Netflix needs to do now is pull the trigger.

Does the story need a third season?

With a series like Great Pretender, there are always more adventures to be had, not to mention, the end of the anime left the story on a small cliffhanger.

When is the Great Pretender season 3 Netflix release date?

As Netflix has yet to renew the series, any third season release date is purely speculative.

The production of an anime series takes an extended period of time, so unless WIT Studio is already hard at work on the anime fans could be waiting until 2022 for the next season.

Sadly, the manga has been put on hold due to the ill health of illustrator Daichi Marui. But as the manga is an adaptation of the anime, and not the other way round, plans for a future anime shouldn’t be influenced by the status of the manga.

