It’s been a busy 2021 on Netflix for K-Dramas so far, but April is currently scheduled to be a much quieter month. That doesn’t mean fans can’t look forward to watching some excellent returning weekly K-Dramas or an exciting new crime-thriller debuting towards the start of the month. Here are the new K-Dramas on Netflix in April 2021.

N = Netflix Original

New Netflix Original K-Dramas Movies Coming to Netflix in April 2021

Night in Paradise (2021) N

Director: Park Hoon Jung

Genre: Crime, Drama, Thriller | Runtime: 132 minutes

Cast: Uhm Tae Goo, Jeon Yeo Bin, Cha Seung Won, Lee Gi Young, Park Ho San

Netflix Release Date: April 9th, 2021

We’re expecting great things from Park Hoon Jung’s Night in Paradise, and it’s our hope that the crime K-Drama will be one of the best Originals to be released on Netflix this year.

When gangster Tae-Soo tries to leave his gang, his actions lead to the murder of his sister and nephew. Fleeing from his former crew, Tae-Soo arrives on Jeju Island where he meets, Jae-Yoon a terminally ill woman who has given up on life.

Returning Weekly K-Dramas on Netflix in April 2021

Sisyphus: The Myth N

Seasons: 1 | Episodes: 16

Genre: Action, Thriller, Sci-Fi | Runtime: 70 Minutes

Cast: Jo Seung Woo, Park Shin Hye, Sung Dong Il, Tae In Ho, Chae Jong Hyeop

Netflix Release Date: February 17th, 2021 | Finale Date: April 8th, 2021

Sisyphus saw a record high of 8.063% in ratings in its second episode, but since then the ratings have gradually gone down. That hasn’t taken away the enjoyment of the series from Netflix subscribers from around the world.

Genius engineer Han Tae Sul is the co-founder of Quantum and Time. Considered to be the “miracle of South Korea’s engineering industry,” the truth is the value of Quantum and Time has fluctuated heavily for the past ten years after Tae Sul’s brother died. Meanwhile, Tae Sul is being sought after by Kang Seo Hae, a fiercely deadly soldier who learned her trade through living amongst gangsters and warlords.

Hello, Me! N

Seasons: 1 | Episodes: 16

Genre: Comedy, Romance | Runtime: 70 Minutes

Cast: Choi Kang Hee, Kim Young Kwang, Lee Re, Eum Moon Suk, Kim Byung Choon

Netflix Release Date: February 17th, 2021 | Finale Date: April 8th, 2021

Hello, Me! arguably deserves a higher rating than its 5.1%, but perhaps its Wednesday and Thursday time slot are to blame! Regardless of the ratings, like the rest of the K-Dramas on the list, fans from across the world have tuned in in their droves to watch Choi Kang Hee in action.

Thirty-seven-year-old Ban Ha Ni holds a temporary position at her work and worries that she will someday get fired. She hopes that one day she can find a husband, but her servile and timid attitude allows people to walk all over her. One day, Ban Ha Ni encounters her younger, 17-year-old self, and is shocked to see how her younger self was once bright and optimistic about her future.

Vincenzo N

Seasons: 1 | Episodes: 16

Genre: Comedy, Crime, Romance | Runtime: 85 Minutes

Cast: Song Joong Ki, Jun Yeo Bin, Ok Taec Yeon, Kim Yeo Jin, Jo Han Chul

Netflix Release Date: February 20th, 2021 | Finale Date: April 25th, 2021

Vincenzo is having a great time on tvN earning itself a huge 12.745% in the ratings, solidifying its place in the cable-drama top 50 in 11th place. At the time of writing, Vincenzo has ten more episodes to air, which means we could see another tvN K-Drama break into the top ten highest-rated cable dramas of all time.

At the tender age of eight, Park Ju Hyeong is adopted by an Italian family and sent to be raised in Italy. Years later, Park Ju Hyeong has taken the name of Vincenzo Casano, and become a Mafia lawyer and consigliere. Thanks to warring factions within the Mafia, Vincenzo is left with little choice but to return to South Korea. Upon his return to South Korea, Vincenzo meets and falls in love with Hong Cha Young, a passionate lawyer, who stops at nothing to win a case.

Navillera (Season 1) N

Seasons: 1 | Episodes: 12

Genre: Drama, Family | Runtime: 60 Minutes

Cast: Park In Hwan, Song Kang, Choi Hae Nam, Shim Eun Ho, Ki Seung Joo

Netflix Release Date: March 22nd, 2021 | Netflix Finale Date: April 27th, 2021

Song Kang is fast becoming one of the most familiar faces on Netflix thanks to some of the excellent K-Drama the young actor has featured in recently.

Shim Deok Chool, a 70-year-old retiree, always dreamt of becoming a ballet dancer. Over the course of his life, he always put his family first before his dream. Making the decision to finally pursue his dream, Shem Deok Chool joins a ballet school, where he meets 23-year-old Lee Chae Rok. The young ballet dancer struggles to support himself financially, and his passion for ballet has begun to fade away, that is until he meets aspiring ballet dancer Shim Deok Chool.

What K-Dramas have you been enjoying on Netflix? Let us know in the comments below!