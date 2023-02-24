Nickelodeon’s ‘House of Anubis’ Headed to Netflix

Among the hidden roster of shows set to hit Netflix in March 2023 includes the Nickelodeon mystery live-action series House of Anubis.

House of Anubis, created by Hans Bourlon and Gert Verhulst, sees new student Nina, who arrives from America at Anubis House – a spooky old boarding school that will be her home for the next few years.

The cast for the series included Nathalia Ramos, Brad Kavanagh, Jade Ramsey, Ana Mulvoy-Ten, Bobby Lockwood, Tasie Lawrence, and Eugene Simon.

Only season 1 of House of Anubis is set to arrive on Netflix in the United States on March 31st, which is the season that aired between January and February 2021, consisting of 60 episodes.

Whether seasons 2 and 3 will head to Netflix or the 2013 special down the road is unclear. That means Netflix will be missing 131 episodes and specials.

The series will remain available in full on its main streaming home of Paramount+, which can be accessed directly or via channels on Prime Video and The Roku Channel.

Netflix will be getting several other Nickelodeon shows in March 2023 too. We’ve learned they’re due to get new seasons of multiple live-action and animated titles on March 31st, 2023.

Among the shows coming on March 31st include:

Henry Danger (Seasons 4 and 5)

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (Season 2)

iCarly (Seasons 3 to 5)

In other Nickelodeon-Netflix news, we reported last week that Netflix is due to carry the upcoming Spongebob movie exclusively. The movie is called Saving Bikini Bottom: The Sandy Cheeks Movie and will debut in 2023.

This is the first time House of Anubis has landed on Netflix anywhere in the world, but it’s worth noting that Netflix Germany is home to the local spin-off, Das Haus Anubis.

For more on what’s coming to Netflix in March 2023, keep it locked on What’s on Netflix.

Will you be checking out House of Anubis when it lands on Netflix US in March 2023? Let us know in the comments and is it too early to start talking about a reboot?