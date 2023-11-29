Netflix To Stream Classic Sitcom ‘Martin’ From December 2023

Netflix may not have Friends or The Office anymore, but they’ve been slowly picking up the licenses to some other classic sitcoms from the past few decades. Joining that list in the States in December is Martin.

Created by John Bowman, Martin Lawrence, and Topper Carew, the series ran on Fox between 1992 and 1997 across five seasons, with Lawrence starring as the titular character.

The series revolved around the humorous everyday life of Martin Payne, a radio DJ in Detroit, and his relationships with his girlfriend Gina, her best friend Pam, and his friends Tommy and Cole.

Whether all five seasons and all 132 episodes that aired for the series will come to Netflix is unclear, with the notice on the page only stating that multiple seasons are on the way. Given they’ve licensed back catalog titles before, however, we suspect it will be all five.

Its addition to Netflix will mean you have three choices on where to stream the show from December 15th onwards. It’ll continue residing on Max (it’s not currently showing on the removal list for the service for December) and be available on BET Plus in full.

This latest pickup is after a year of Netflix picking up the licenses to older shows from a range of different networks in the States, something that it hasn’t been able to do over the past few years as much with the rise of competitor streaming services.

Tying it into Martin, which we believe is owned by HBO and Warner Bros. Television but also has its rights tied up at BET, we’ve seen several HBO-owned shows land on the service and a few BET shows. On the HBO side, we’ve seen Band of Brothers and Insecure added, while for BET, we’ve seen First Wives Club and The Family Business added.

You can add Martin to your Netflix reminder list by hitting the “Remind Me” button on the show page.

For more on what’s coming to Netflix in December 2023, keep it locked here on What’s on Netflix.

Are you looking forward to binging through Martin over the holidays? Let us know in the comments below.