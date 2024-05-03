‘Unfrosted’ Netflix Movie Soundtrack: Full List of Songs

Netflix’s new Jerry Seinfeld movie Unfrosted is now out and if you’re enjoying the music, we’ve put together a handy list of the full soundtrack for the new movie with original music from Christopher Beck and licensed songs from the likes of The Rascals and Chubby Checker.

Before we dig into the full OST and licensed songs featured throughout the new comedy, we should first talk about the new original song from Meghan Trainor and Jimmy Fallon that headlines the movie called Sweet Morning Heat.

The song was written by Mark Ronson, Andrew Wyatt, Jerry Seinfeld, Spike Feresten, Maxime Picard, Clement Picard, Meghan Trainor, and Jimmy Fallon. Mark Ronson and Andrew Wyatt Produced It. Serban Ghenea mixed it.

EW did an exclusive reveal of the new song in mid-April with Fallon telling him scored the gig over a text, “Jerry says, ‘I wrote a song with Mark Ronson and Andrew Wyatt, and we were thinking of who should sing this, and you were the first person on everyone’s list — you can sing, but you also understand the comedy behind the song. It’s called ‘Sweet Morning Heat,’ and I think you’d be perfect. Let me know if you’re interested.'”

The full original soundtrack for Unfrosted can be found using this link, which will take you to your music streaming platform of choice, or we’ve embedded the entire YouTube Playlist via Netflix Music below.

Other songs in the OST include:

Battle Creek, 1963

Poop, Slap, and Smile

The Bowl and Spoon Awards

Dumpster Diving

The Goo

Breakfast Dingus

The Milky Way

Day One

Fun Fritters

El Sucre

Carcinosweet

Now What?

Eureka

Squiddy

Sugar Shortage

Moscow

Harry Friendly

Squiddy’s Escape

To The White House!

Week Six

Le Jelle Jolie

The Name is the Game

Certify! Certify!

Spit It Out

Theme from the Netflix Film “Unfrosted”

That last song, which plays out in the credits, is an absolute bop.

Full list of licensed songs in Unfrosted

Moving onto the licensed songs (ie not original to the movie), we’ve got a big collection of older songs (that released around the time the movie is set) including some 1960s rock, pop and soul plus some blues and folk.

It Was A Very Good Year – Frank Sinatra

Wooly Bully – Sam The Sham and The Pharaohs

Can’t Take My Eyes of You – Frankie Valli

The Twist – Chubby Checker

I’ll Be Around – Johnny Copeland

John Henry Downie – John McLean Allan

Ave Maria – Franz Schubert

Good Lovin’ – The Rascals

Let’s Twist Again – Chubby Checker

Battle Hymn of the Republic – William Steffe and Julia Ward Howe

Cool Jerk – The Capitols

Spirit in the Sky – Norman Greenbaum

Need a Spotify link for just the licensed songs? We’ve got you covered:

What was your favorite new song from the new Netflix movie? Let us know in the comments.