Netflix Original Series ‘Mako Mermaids: An H2O Adventure’ Leaving Globally in May 2024

Serving as a spinoff to the original H2O: Just Add Water series, the Australian kids show Mako Mermaids: An H2O Adventure (also known as Mako: Island of Secrets, Mako Mermaids, or Secret of Mako Island) has now been announced to be leaving Netflix despite being a Netflix Original.

The sequel series produced 68 episodes in total, with the story focusing on Zac, a boy who accidentally turns into a merman and threatens the existence of three young mermaids who guard Mako Island.

The cast includes Allie Bertram, Amy Ruffle, Brooke Nichole Lee, Chai Hansen, Chai Romruen, Dominic Deutscher, Gemma Forsyth, and Isabel Durant.

Netflix weirdly hosts four seasons of the show (there were actually only three seasons) with seasons 2 and 3 being the split 26-episode season 2. Per NewonNetflix.info, Netflix added the shows in the following manner:

Season 1 was added in September 2014

Season 2 was then added in February 2015

Season 3 was added a few months later in August 2015

Finally, season 4 dropped in full on May 27th, 2016

Now, eight years after that final season dropped, all four seasons will be leaving Netflix in May 2024 with a “Last Day to Watch” notice stating you have until May 26th to watch with the actual removal date planned for May 27th.

This is one of six Netflix Originals scheduled to depart Netflix either globally or in select regions in May 2024, with others being Medici, Dying to Tell, and Laerte-se.

Will H2O: Just Add Water and H2O: Mermaid Adventures be leaving Netflix?

Netflix doesn’t just have Mako Mermaids; it also exclusively holds (in most countries) the animated spin-off H2O: Mermaid Adventures and many regions also carry at least one season of the original show.

Both of these shows will not be leaving Netflix in May 2024 but they will be departing in the coming years, assuming that Netflix doesn’t renew the licenses.

The original H2O: Just Add Water series will remain on Netflix through April 30th, 2027.

series will remain on Netflix through April 30th, 2027. The Netflix Original animated series H2O: Mermaid Adventures (seasons 1-2) will stay on Netflix for even longer, with the current removal date expected to be July 15th, 2029.

Those dates are subject to change, of course, but we’ll let you know should anything change as we get closer to the dates.

