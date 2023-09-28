BET Series ‘The Family Business’ Coming to Netflix US in October 2023

Netflix just unveiled its full suite of upcoming titles for October. Among the new licensed series set to arrive on the service includes all four seasons of the BET+ Original series, The Family Business.

Not to be confused with Netflix’s own series with a very similar name – we’re referring to the French comedy series Family Business that ran for three seasons – The Family Business aired on BET for season 1 before moving to BET+ for the other three.

The show, helmed by best-selling author Carl Weber, is set in the world of the Duncan family and their automobile empire, specializing in exotic cars. The series kicks off with the patriarch of the family deciding its time for succession.

The Family Business stars Ernie Hudson as L.C. Duncan, Valarie Pettiford as Charlotte Duncan, Armand Assante as Sal Dash, Emilio Rivera as Alejandro Zuniga, and Darrin Henson as Orlando Duncan, among others.

Its most recent season wrapped up airing in October 2022 with no news regarding the show’s future for a fifth season.

All four seasons will be released on Netflix (only in the United States, by the looks of it) on October 24, 2023. Other licensed shows headed to Netflix in October are Super Pumped: The Battle for Uber (October 4th), Django (October 1st), and The Night Logan Woke Up (October 1st).

This is just the latest license Netflix has made in 2023 for the United States, reversing years of losses when it comes to licensed series from other distributors. This year alone has brought a bunch of HBO titles to Netflix, such as Band of Brothers and Ballers, plus shows from other networks, including Suits and New Amsterdam.

BET is licensing the show to Netflix, which is a subsidiary of Paramount. Throughout much of 2023, BET has been up for sale, although by mid-August, Paramount had announced it was no longer looking to sell its majority stake in the network

Not many BET shows have been available on Netflix in recent years. The Game is probably the closest we’ve got right now, although only the seasons aired on The CW are streaming. Being Mary Jane was on Netflix at one point but was removed in October 2015.

Are you looking forward to checking out The Family Business on Netflix in October 2023? Let us know in the comments below.